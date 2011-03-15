Installation

Please: Automated CMS and Framework Installs in Vagrant
By Jehan Fillat,
Jehan introduces Please, a bash script for automating the installations of many CMSs and Frameworks by configuring them automatically into your Vagrant box.
By Jehan Fillat,
Jehan introduces Please, a bash script for automating the installations of many CMSs and Frameworks by configuring them automatically into your Vagrant box.
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien explains how you can install custom PHP extensions on Heroku - in this example, we install the Phalcon Framework
By Collins Agbonghama,
One of the most loved features of WordPress is the Plugin system, in this article we show you how to easily batch install your WordPress plugins.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Ever wondered how you can install PHP extensions from source? Bruno Škvorc explains in this step by step tutorial.
By Darcy Laycock,
Welcome to the second part of our two-part tutorial. Last time, we installed Ruby on Rails, generated an application for shortening URLs and created the Model for it. Now we’re going to create the Controller for our application, write the View and see if we can get the application to work.