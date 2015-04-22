Records and Tuples: JavaScript’s New Immutable Data Types
By Craig Buckler,
Are you frustrated by immutability issues in JavaScript? Learn how records and tuples will finally permit robust immutable data storage and comparisons.
By James Wright,
James Wright explores the possibilities for using constructs to achieve compile-time immutability in TypeScript with const assertions and recursive types.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates how you can bend JavaScript to your will by writing your own Babel plugin (in this case adding immutable data by defaut).
By Sebastian Porto,
Sebastian Porto takes a look at functional reactive programming with Elm, an up-and-coming programming language that compiles to JavaScript.
By Craig Bilner,
Are you thinking of trying React but aren't sure where to start? Then Craig Bilner's yuletide round up of React and the surrounding technologies is for you.
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter explains the Flyweight Design Pattern - a relatively unknown pattern in PHP land - using the familiar example of a FileFactory and enums.
By Christian Johansen,
In this article Christian Johansen gives you an example of how immutability can be used with React, the well-known library developed by Facebook.
By Christian Johansen,
Christian Johansen covers what immutability is, how to use immutability in JavaScript, and why it's useful.