What Is the Right Image Format for Your Website?
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces five image formats for the web: JPG, GIF, PNG, SVG and WebP and explains how to choose the right image format for the web.
By Robin Osborne,
Robin Osborne explains how you can ensure the most optimal image format is always served on your site, including future-proofing for new formats.
By Alex Walker,
PNG-32 has glorious alpha-transparency support but the files are huge. Can help come from an unlikely hero – SVG?
By Monty Shokeen,
We all know about image formats – or do we? Monty looks at the old standards with fresh eyes and does some testing.
By Tanay Pant,
Google launched the WebP image format back in 2010 to speed up the web. How does it work? Can you use it? Should you use it? Tanay answers your questions.