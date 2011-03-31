Canvas vs SVG: Choosing the Right Tool for the Job
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Should you use Canvas or SVG? It depends! Let's walk through all the scenarios where Canvas and SVG are an option and work out which is the best choice.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Using lots of demos, Maria Antonietta Perna discusses many of the features of jCanvas, a jQuery plugin to make it easier to work with the HTML5 Canvas API.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js, a smartphone and Google Cardboard to create a filtered AR viewfinder.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
An introduction to the canvas element, the canvas API, along with some reasons why it's a powerful technology. Plus some resources for further learning.
By Kerry Butters,
A brief introduction to the HTML5 canvas element and how to use it to display and manipulate text.
By Sam Deering,
Pretty cool HTML5 Canvas Example which uses JavaScript and the Canvas element to create an animation effect controlled by mouseover events, animate google logo.