How to Build a Virtual Design Team with 99designs
By Daniel Schwarz,
99designs is a marketplace for finding the best design talent, but did you know that you can curate your own on-call team of super-designers? Here's how.
By Aja Frost,
Aja Frost looks at four ways you can improve your startup's jobs page to attract better candidates.
By Aja Frost,
Aja Frost describes an improved job application process that can help your startup beat big companies to top-tier talent.
By Pranab Agarwal,
Pranab Agarwal explains why he considers the Meteor framework an excellent choice for startups and why he chose it to build his company's own application.
By Josh Althuser,
Josh Althuser explores the meaning of full stack development, and the pros and cons of hiring full stack developers.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith gives tips on resumes, portfolios, research & preparation for getting hired as a web dev, with expert advice from senior recruiters at Atlassian.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa delves into the elements of a successful startup. Yes, there can be luck involved but ultimately it's how you shape the team around you.
By Peter Nijssen,
Job interviews are not easy. Peter Nijssen has some advice to help you put your best foot forward and land the job.
By Katrina Too,
Tips and advice to follow when hiring a Mobile App Developer for your killer app idea.