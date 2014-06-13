The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared
By James Hibbard,
Learn about the features, the pros and the cons of the five most popular JavaScript front-end frameworks, and how to choose the one that's right for you.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler comes up with his list of the top JavaScript frameworks, libraries and tools, and explains when to use them.
By Lamin Sanneh,
Lamin Sanneh shows how to integrate a jQuery plugin into an Ember application.
By Lamin Sanneh,
In this article Lamin Sanneh teaches how to build a simple contacts manager application using Ember CLI.
By Emre Guneyler,
In this article, Emre Guneyler shows how to build a simple chat application using SignalR, an open source library for ASP.NET developers.
By Ritesh Kumar,
In this tutorial Ritesh Kumar discusses the basic concepts of Handlebars and also examines its frequently used functions and syntaxes.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio takes a look at three of the most exciting and useful JavaScript libraries — React.js, Meteor and Rendr.
By Aleksander Koko,
The grand finale is here: Aleksander Koko finishes his series by binding the EmberJS side with Laravel into one whole Single Page App.
By Aleksander Koko,
Alexander Koko continues his series by explaining how you can build REST resources with Laravel and its command line tool, artisan.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko continues his REST app tutorial by building the database and faking some content into it. Ready for advanced features? Jump in!
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander begins a series on building a REST application on Heroku with REST API, EmberJS and Laravel. Part one sets up our project structure and database!
By Syed Fazle Rahman,
Hoodie is Web Application framework that allows for many complex features including database manipulation with only a few simple lines of code.