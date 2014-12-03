Build a Secure Desktop App with Electron Forge and React
By Kilian Valkhof,
Creating a cross-platform desktop app is easy thanks to Electron. Learn how to create a secure desktop app using React, Electron and Electron Forge.
By Steve Kinney,
Steve Kinney introduces some tips & tricks for debugging Electron applications and shows how you can use Visual Code to set breakpoints in the main process.
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz introduces NW.js, a framework for creating native applications using web technologies like HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Electron, an application framework for building desktop Node apps using HTML5 and JavaScript that work on Windows, Linux and MacOS.
By Bruno Skvorc,
While not exactly good practice, it's good to know desktop apps can be built with PHP. Bruno Škvorc lists three popular ways to do it.