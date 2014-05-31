The Balance between Visual and Technical Debt in PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's the difference between technical and visual debt in code? Which one is more important, more dangerous? Let's discuss their balance in this editorial.
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's the difference between technical and visual debt in code? Which one is more important, more dangerous? Let's discuss their balance in this editorial.
By Eugene Dementjev,
Eugene explains Forwarding Decorators: a crazy concept for approaching modularity in apps - wrapping them in other classes and recompiling everything.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes presents Eloquent Observers - a method of subscribing to changed on models and having those models notify all subscribers of changes. Check it out!
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
By Andrew Cairns,
Andrew Cairns explains Commands and Command Buses, demonstrating their use with Tactician, a popular Command Bus package for PHP
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter explains the Flyweight Design Pattern - a relatively unknown pattern in PHP land - using the familiar example of a FileFactory and enums.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews Brandon Savage's book "Practical Design Patterns in PHP" - a book of in depth explanations of over a dozen software design patterns
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta simplifies and explains the Repository Design Pattern on a Laravel backed example