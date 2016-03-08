data analysis

Your Next Marketing Strategy Depends on Complex Data Analytics
Entrepreneur
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the rise of data-driven marketing, and what you need to know to take advantage of it without being overwhelmed by vanity metrics.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa looks at the rise of data-driven marketing, and what you need to know to take advantage of it without being overwhelmed by vanity metrics.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan explains how to link the UI and server side in a Shiny app, customize Shiny themes, and implement error messages to guide end users.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael Grogan looks at the commands used to build an application in Shiny — both on the UI (user interface) side and the server side.
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford identifies ten ways to get involved in the tech industry without having to be able to write code.