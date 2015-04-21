Understanding Docker, Containers and Safer Software Delivery
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero explains the concept of software containers and how Docker helps solve many of the issues relating to software delivery and app deployment.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero explains the concept of software containers and how Docker helps solve many of the issues relating to software delivery and app deployment.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham dives into Vagga - a lightweight alternative to Docker useful for containerized development environments - and builds a PHP environment!
By Taylor Lovett,
Taylor Lovett explains how WordPress developers can use Dockunit in combination with Dockunit.io for easy cross-platform continuous integration.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler takes a look at Pantheon, the website management platform that aims to revolutionize WordPress and Drupal site hosting
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we cover what Wocker is and how to get started using it. Wocker is easy to install and can streamline the workflow for WordPress developers.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we cover how to use the official Docker WordPress image, with an introduction to Docker Compose, which can help make our life much easier.
By Aleksander Koko,
The second article in a series on Docker for WordPress Developers, Aleksander Koko shows us how to manually build Docker containers for WordPress.
By Aleksander Koko,
The first of a four part series on Docker. This article (part 1) is an introduction to Docker and how you can start using Docker for WordPress projects.