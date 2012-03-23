Can 9-to-5 Developers Be Good Developers?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discussing recycled conference talks and developers who stop learning after 5pm (when they come home from work). Are you one of them? Can they ever be good?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Discussing recycled conference talks and developers who stop learning after 5pm (when they come home from work). Are you one of them? Can they ever be good?
By Nicolai Parlog,
Lots of great conferences have lots of great speakers. But does the lack of everyday developers speaking about their experiences feed the hype cycle?
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward talks about his experience at Web Summit 2016, with startups presenting ideas from many fields including IoT, messaging, biohacking and more.
By SitePoint Offers,
An introduction to JavaHub, the place to be during the 2015 JavaOne conference.
By SitePoint Offers,
A selection of highlights from the JavaOne4Kids, a day of demonstrations held right before the 2015 JavaOne conference in San Francisco.
By SitePoint Offers,
A selection of highlights from the Java and Server-side Development track at the JavaOne conference.
By Ophelie Lechat,
We love Web Directions, and not just because they're based in our home country of Australia. We're giving away two tickets to Code in Melbourne!
By Karn Broad,
The panel discuss the UK Government’s new Design Principle site, the ongoing debate about the role of alcohol in the tech community, and a cool new HTML5 music video project put out by Microsoft to promote Internet Explorer 10.
By Louis Simoneau,