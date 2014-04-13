We love Web Directions — and not just because they’re based in our home country, Australia. Their events, like the What Do You Know? road tour, the annual Web Directions South conference in Sydney, and Web Directions Code in Melbourne, are at the core of the Australian web development community, drawing in an audience from across the continent, and speakers from around the world.

We’re headed to Web Directions Code on May 1st and 2nd, and hope to see some of you there. Haven’t bought your ticket yet? You’re in luck: we’re giving away two tickets on SitePoint this week.

Just leave a comment telling us which speaker you’d most like to see at this year’s event. We’ll pick two people at random on Wednesday, April 16 at 5pm AEST (Melbourne time).

Don’t want to leave your attendance up to chance? Book your ticket using the discount code SITEPOINT and get the lowest price on offer.

This contest is open to our readers from everywhere, but please make sure you’ll be able to travel to Melbourne, Australia for the conference.