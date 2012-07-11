What’s the Best Programming Language to Learn in 2017?
By Craig Buckler,
Reflect on your skill set and career choices. Have you made the right decisions? Are there better options? Should you consider a change?
By Craig Buckler,
Reflect on your skill set and career choices. Have you made the right decisions? Are there better options? Should you consider a change?
By Josh Hirshfeld,
It's becoming increasingly important for non-technical employees to have some level of technical skill. We look at six ways coding skills will help you.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at Android Butter knife, a great tool for optimizing and tidying your Android codeso you can focus on important logic.
By Chris Ward,
With programming skills becoming an increasing priority, Chris reflects on approaches to learning code and lessons learned from educating beginners.
By SitePoint Offers,
By SitePoint Offers,
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj investigates 3 options for creating mobile apps without writing a line of code.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari looks back at his years in web development and picks some tips his younger self would've benefitted from knowing earlier.
By Elio Qoshi,
Mozilla have created Appmaker to help people learn to code through a simple drag and drop interface. Elio Qoshi tells us more.
By Craig Buckler,