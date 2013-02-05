7 Types of Freelancer Problem Clients
By Joshua Kraus,
Do you have problem clients? We all do. Take a break from the stress and get a laugh out of these seven types of freelancer problem clients.
By Joshua Kraus,
Do you have problem clients? We all do. Take a break from the stress and get a laugh out of these seven types of freelancer problem clients.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
Michelle runs us through 4 mistakes that you may be making in your social media efforts and explains how to fix them!
By Craig Buckler,
Craig grabs the holy water and exorcises thirteen of the most horrific web ghouls, ghosts and gremlins you'll encounter this Halloween.
By Charles Costa,
We hear about "the cloud" every day. Why is it such a popular marketing term? And why is using it such a terrible idea?
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By James George,
Learn 5 Things to Never Say to Clients. Find out 5 things that you should never say to clients so you can avoid extra work and keep you from losing money.
By Craig Buckler,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
What to Do with Prospects Who Just “Don’t Get It”
By John Tabita,
How to Fail at Sales Prospecting
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By Justyn Hornor,
Price-sensitive clients have special needs and there are a number of techniques you can apply to help close sales and keep these clients happy.
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
John Tabita explores how you can compete against bigger companies with bigger budgets.
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
John Tabita pinpoints factors that can influence a client to choose to do business with you.
By John Tabita,
Sales prospecting requires giving your prospect some but not all of what they want.
By John Tabita,