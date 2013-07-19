10 of the Best Lorem Ipsum Alternatives

Your website requires text. Few clients provide content up-front (or indeed at any point during the development process), so many of us rely on faithful sites such as Lipsum.com. But we need not burden our lovingly-crafted mock-ups with lousy latin…

Blind Text Generator is a useful tool which provides Lorem Ipsum and a number of alternatives. The number of characters, words, and paragraphs are easily controlled and you can set the font to appreciate how it’ll look in your design.

Another functional tool which permits control over elements and words. The result can be copied or downloaded in plain text or HTML.

Not Lorem Ipsum provides real text based on specific industries. It looks like real text, it smells like real text. Your client will never change it.

Fillerama takes inspiration from cult scripts including Star Wars, Dr Who, Futurama, The Simpsons and Monty Python and the Holy Grail: “We want a shrubbery!! Ni! Ni! Ni! Ni!”

Give your mock-ups a more sophisticated, classic feel using extracts from out-of-copyright books by authors such as Jules Verne, H.G. Wells, and Lewis Carroll. The properly structured text can give a better impression of “real” content.

Does you client or boss talk in meaningless business speak clichés? Corporate Ipsum allows you to collaboratively administrate empowered markets via plug-and-play networks.

Picksum Ipsum is a new site containing the best lines from the hardest Hollywood legends: Eastwood, Caine, Freeman and, er, Carrey?

Zombies are trendy. They’re the new vampires. Zombie Ipsum is a great looking site with 50% more braaiinnns than other offerings.

If you regularly use phrases such as “break it down tortizzle” and “fo shiznit dizzle”, Gangsta Lorem Ipsum may shizzle your nizzle.

Not enough choice for you? Head over to Choose your ipsum for a range of bizarre alternatives.

Have I missed your favorite?