10 of the Best Lorem Ipsum Alternatives
Your website requires text. Few clients provide content up-front (or indeed at any point during the development process), so many of us rely on faithful sites such as Lipsum.com. But we need not burden our lovingly-crafted mock-ups with lousy latin…
Blind Text Generator
Blind Text Generator is a useful tool which provides Lorem Ipsum and a number of alternatives. The number of characters, words, and paragraphs are easily controlled and you can set the font to appreciate how it’ll look in your design.
Random Text
Another functional tool which permits control over elements and words. The result can be copied or downloaded in plain text or HTML.
Not Lorem Ipsum
Not Lorem Ipsum provides real text based on specific industries. It looks like real text, it smells like real text. Your client will never change it.
Fillerama
Fillerama takes inspiration from cult scripts including Star Wars, Dr Who, Futurama, The Simpsons and Monty Python and the Holy Grail: “We want a shrubbery!! Ni! Ni! Ni! Ni!”
Fillerati
Give your mock-ups a more sophisticated, classic feel using extracts from out-of-copyright books by authors such as Jules Verne, H.G. Wells, and Lewis Carroll. The properly structured text can give a better impression of “real” content.
Corporate Ipsum
Does you client or boss talk in meaningless business speak clichés? Corporate Ipsum allows you to collaboratively administrate empowered markets via plug-and-play networks.
Picksum Ipsum
Picksum Ipsum is a new site containing the best lines from the hardest Hollywood legends: Eastwood, Caine, Freeman and, er, Carrey?
Zombie Ipsum
Zombies are trendy. They’re the new vampires. Zombie Ipsum is a great looking site with 50% more braaiinnns than other offerings.
Gangsta Lorem Ipsum
If you regularly use phrases such as “break it down tortizzle” and “fo shiznit dizzle”, Gangsta Lorem Ipsum may shizzle your nizzle.
Choose your ipsum
Not enough choice for you? Head over to Choose your ipsum for a range of bizarre alternatives.
Have I missed your favorite?
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
