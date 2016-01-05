Swift: Probably The Best Full-Stack Language in the World
By Ariel Elkin, Max Hornostaiev,
By Ariel Elkin, Max Hornostaiev,
By Tao Wen,
Jsoniter, a Java library for parsing JSON similar to PHP's json_decode, features a weakly typed `Any`, lazy parsing, and great performance.
By Indrek Ots,
Dropwizard is a framework for building RESTful web services in Java. This tutorial shows how to create, retrieve, update, and delete resources.
By Damian Hagge,
Explains how to use Spring Boot with JDBI instead of Hibernate, resulting first-class dependency injection (by Spring Boot) and a light ORM (JDBI).
By Indrek Ots,
Dropwizard is a framework for building RESTful web services in Java. In this tutorial we're going to create a new Dropwizard service from scratch.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
This tutorial builds a simple Java web application with Java's Servlet API. It shows how to set the project up, create views / controllers, and deploy.
By Carlos Morera De La Chica,
An answer to the question how constraints, HTTP verbs, response codes, and other details come together to define REST.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at Perfect, a new project that promises full stack Swift by introducing the language to server side programming.