Sourcehunt September – Hacktoberfest Edition
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Mike Street,
Mike Street shares his favorite, time-saving tips, packages and shortcuts for GitHub's Atom code editor.
By Moritz Kröger,
Learn how to write Atom packages using vanilla JavaScript, with this overview by Moritz Kröger. No CoffeeScript required!
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jeremy provides a step-by-step tutorial on how an Atom package is structured, how you can create your own, and how you can publish it to the world.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig recommends several packages and themes that transform GitHub's Atom from a being good editor into a truly great editor.