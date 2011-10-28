How to Enable AI with Secure Communications
By David Wiseman,
Introducing the BBM Enterprise SDK we trial building an app with secure artificial intelligence and run through why AI is the next step in app building.
By David Wiseman,
Introducing the BBM Enterprise SDK we trial building an app with secure artificial intelligence and run through why AI is the next step in app building.
By Mukund Krishna,
It's easy to think of AI as the stuff of abstract computer science, but, increasingly, we're beginning to seeing Artificial Intelligence in UX design.
By Allan MacGregor,
Allan takes us on a ride in Machine Learning land with PHP-ML and explains how to develop a tweet sentiment analyzer with it (positive, negative, neutral)
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how to build a smart personal assistant using Api.ai's artificial intelligence and natural processing SDKs.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at APIs and services which enable artificial intelligence capable of everything from personal assistants to image recognition.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi interviews Ilya Gelfenbeyn, CEO of Api.ai, and discusses their conversational UX platform, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at why he is hesitant to adopt the IoT or recommend it to consumers — security, quality and transparency concerns.
By Joel Falconer,
The future of work has changed a lot over the past decade. It's going to change again - by disappearing.
By Joel Falconer,
Apple has exceeded the wildest expectations anyone may have had when Steve Jobs returned to a company weeks away from bankruptcy. But will that continue?
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues the movie prediction app building process, this time nelisting the full power of Lumen, ElasticSearch, and PredictionIO
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern creates a movie recommendation app with PredictionIO - a free machine learning engine
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how to use a popular AI engine to classify uploaded images of dogs into breeds - much like Microsoft's What-Dog app, but in only 80 lines of code!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the concept of custom Api.ai entities and how these can be used to customize your personal assistant.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how you can add deep learning image recognition to your web apps using Clarifai and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at extending the functionality of a personal assistant in Api.ai using custom intents and contexts.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc uses Twig, Bootstrap and Diffbot's PHP client to build a search engine app for Diffbot-powered harvested data collections
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces Diffbot's crawling and searching functionality as he crawls the entire SitePoint.com domain in one go, and then queries the data.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Diffbot is a machine learning algorithm which relies on visual information - it parses content visually and determines parts of it as a human would.
By Louis Simoneau,