Amazon Product API Exploration: Let’s Build a Product Searcher
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta develops a product search API for Amazon products with Amazon Products Advertisement API
By Sarmad Sabih,
Sarmad Sabih demonstrates configuring Amazon's Simple Email Service with Rails, allowing you a cheap email solution from your app.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel goes through the simple process of setting up a powerful LAMP stack on AWS with Zend Server, for high traffic cloud-safe web applications!
By Joe Masters Emison,
Joe Masters Emison looks at who in the cloud - if anyone - has the potential to compete with AWS for infrastructure as a service.
By Harish Ganesan,
A primer on caching and how to use Amazon ElastiCache which is an implementation of Memcached
By Vasu K,
A guide on getting started on Amazon web services from scratch for an absolute newbie!
By Cathie Lunde,
Business startups use Microsoft Windows Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) to find the differences and benefits for their applications.
By Eric Stone,
In this topic, you're going to learn about Eric Stone's Automating Amazon EC2 Instance Backup and Recovery, Part 2 | Part 2.