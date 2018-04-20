alibabacloud

Get to Know the Winners of the Alibaba Cloud Competition
By Angela Phung,
As you may have seen, we’ve recently partnered with Alibaba Cloud to find the best tips and tutorials for making the most out of Alibaba Cloud Services.
By Martin Tumusiime,
This guide will walk you through setting up and deploying a Joomla! website on an Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS) instance with Ubuntu 16.04.
By Derek Wang,
This document intends to provide practical solutions and best practices when it comes to scaling your web application on Alibaba Cloud.
By Liptan Biswas,
In this article, I want to share the best practices I use when deploying a web application to Alibaba Cloud.
By David Banham,
A succinct tutorial on statically compiling a Go program, and using Docker to containerize and distribute it.
By Nhi Nam Ha,
By Magyar András,
In this tutorial, we will deploy a Laravel application using Docker and Alibaba Cloud Container Service.
By Tonino Jankov,
Mina is a deployment and server automation tool, with advanced features and powerful extensibility. Learn how Mina can make your deployment process better.
By Tonino Jankov,
Find out who the winners of the Alibaba Cloud competition are.
By Tonino Jankov,
In this article we will go through setting up Mina for the deployment of a basic Django app – an unorthodox toolset for the Django world, which tends to use Docker or Fabric more. Given Mina’s simplicity and flexibility, we feel it is worth exploring its use in the deployment of Python web apps.
By Lucero del Alba,
Need to serve many websites from a single Linux box, optimizing resources, and automating the site launch process? Let’s get serious and set up a production-ready environment using Ubuntu, NGINX, and Docker — all of it on Alibaba Cloud.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Gain an introduction to ApsaraDB for RDS, a cloud-based relational database product provided by Alibaba Cloud.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This webinar provide a clear introduction to the Alibaba Cloud ECS, which will help you to gain a better understanding of the ECS product portfolio and the benefits of using this product to power your own web applications from 18 global deployment regions.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This document shows how to deploy a WordPress site and phpMyAdmin application using the ROS template with a single click.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
In this session, we will show you the Plesk WordPress Toolkit – a tool that is simplifying the lives of web professionals on Alibaba Cloud.
By Alberto Roura,
As developers, we can easily incorporate DevOps in our daily tasks. With this tutorial you will see how easy is to orchestrate a whole deployment with just a couple of config files.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Through STS, you can issue federated users, who are managed in your local account system, with an access credential that customizes the expiration duration and access permission.
By Tonino Jankov,
Alibaba Cloud is a provider that is gaining significant visibility as of late. One of the main products it offers is ECS (Elastic Compute Service) or, to put it into simpler terms, a flexible, cloud-based VPS.
By DAZ,
In this post we're going to take a look at 3 of the big cloud providers - AWS, Alibaba Cloud and Digital Ocean - and compare them.
By Jeff Cleverley,
In this article however, we will discover how to deploy a WordPress website on a LEMP stack.
By Kingson Jebaraj,
In this article, we are focused on physical to virtual and virtual to virtual migration. The target destination is going to be the Alibaba Cloud platform.