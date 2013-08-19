Skip to main content

CSS3 rem units

By Russ Weakley

Supported by all modern browsers, the CSS3 rem unit allows font size and other properties to be specified against the root element, not just the parent, as is the case for the em unit.

In this short five minute video, I’ll give you a succinct overview of what rem units are, their advantages compared to other units, and how you can use them right now.

Russ Weakley

Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.

