CSS3 rem units
By Russ Weakley
Supported by all modern browsers, the CSS3
rem unit allows font size and other properties to be specified against the root element, not just the parent, as is the case for the
em unit.
In this short five minute video, I’ll give you a succinct overview of what
rem units are, their advantages compared to other units, and how you can use them right now.
Resources
- CSS Values and Units Module Level 3
- Font sizing with Rem
- Font sizing with rem could be avoided
- In Defense Of Rem Units
- Using CSS3 “rem” Units for “Elastic Pixels”
- Sub-Pixel Problems in CSS
- There’s more to the CSS rem unit than font sizing
- REM-unit-polyfill
- The Lengths of CSS
- length
- JS Fiddle example
Russ Weakley is a world-renowned author, speaker and CSS expert, with a detailed knowledge of web design and development. Russ chairs the Web Standards Group (WSG) and produced a series of widely acclaimed Learnable tutorials on CSS. He is currently touring a series of Responsive Web Design workshops around Australia.
