HTML & CSS
Article

CSS Architecture Block-Element-Modifier (BEM)

By Tiffany Brown

The following is an extract from our book, CSS Master, written by Tiffany Brown. Copies are sold in stores worldwide, or you can buy it in ebook form here.

BEM, or Block-Element-Modifier, is a methodology, a naming system, and a suite of related tools. Created at Yandex, BEM was designed for rapid development by sizable development teams. In this section, we’ll focus on the concept and the naming system.

BEM methodology encourages designers and developers to think of a website as a collection of reusable component blocks that can be mixed and matched to create interfaces. A block is simply a section of a document, such as a header, footer, or sidebar, illustrated in Figure 2.3. Perhaps confusingly, “block” here refers to the segments of HTML that make up a page or application.

Figure 2.3. A home page might have header, main, and footer blocks

Blocks can contain other blocks. For example, a header block might also contain logo, navigation, and search form blocks as seen in Figure 2.4. A footer block might contain a site map block.

Figure 2.4. A header block that contains logo, navigation, and search blocks

More granular than a block is an element. As the BEM documentation explains:

An element is a part of a block that performs a certain function. Elements are context-dependent: they only make sense in the context of the block they belong to.

A search form block, for example, contains a text input element and a submit button element, as evident in Figure 2.5. To clarify, we’re using “element” in the design element sense rather than the HTML element sense.

Figure 2.5. A search block with text input and submit button elements

A main content block, on the other hand, might have an article list block. This article list block might contain a series of article promo blocks. And each article promo block might contain image, excerpt, and Read More elements, as presented in Figure 2.6.

Figure 2.6. A promotional block for a website article

Together, blocks and elements form the basis of the BEM naming convention. According to the rules of BEM:

  • Block names must be unique within a project.
  • Element names must be unique within a block.
  • Variations of a block―say, a search box with a dark background―should add a modifier to the class name.

    • Block names and element names are usually separated by a double underscore (.block__element). Block and element names are typically separated from modifier names by a double hyphen (for example, .block--modifier or .block__element--modifier).

    Here’s what BEM looks like using a search form example:

<form class="search"> 
  <div class="search__wrapper"> 
    <label for="s" class="search__label">Search for: </label> 
    <input type="text" id="s" class="search__input"/>
    <button type="submit" class="search__submit">Search</button> 
  </div> 
</form>

A variation of this form with a dark background might use the following markup:

<form class="search search--inverse"> 
  <div class="search__wrapper search__wrapper--inverse"> 
  <label for="s" class="search__label search_label--inverse">
↵Search for: </label> 
  <input type="text" id="s" class="search__input search__input ↵--inverse"> 
  <button type="submit" class="search__submit search__submit-
↵inverse">Search</button> 
  </div> 
</form>

Our CSS might look like this:

.search {
    color: #333;
}
.search--inverse {
    color: #fff;
    background: #333;
}
.search__submit {
    background: #333;
    border: 0;
    color: #fff;
    height: 2rem;
    display: inline-block;
}
.search__submit--inverse {
    color: #333;
    background: #ccc;
}

In both our markup and CSS, search--inverse and search__label--inverse are additional class names. They’re not replacements for search and search__label. Class names are the only type of selector used in a BEM system. Child and descendant selectors may be used, but descendants should also be class names. Element and ID selectors are verboten. This ensures that selector specificity remains low, selectors are without side effects, and CSS is independent of markup patterns. Enforcing block and element name uniqueness also prevents naming collisions, which can become a problem among teams.

More from this author

There are several advantages to this approach:

  • it’s easy for new team members to read the markup and CSS, and understand its behavior
  • adding more developers increases team productivity
  • consistent naming reduces the possibility of class name collisions and side effects
  • CSS is independent of markup
  • CSS is highly reusable

There’s a lot more to BEM than what can comfortably fit in a section of a chapter. The BEM site describes this methodology in much greater detail, and also features tools and tutorials to get you started. To learn more about the naming convention aspect of BEM, another fantastic resource is Get BEM.

More:
book, css master, excerpt
Tiffany Brown
Meet the author
Tiffany Brown
Tiffany B. Brown is a freelance web developer and technical writer based in Los Angeles. Brown offers web development and consulting services to larger agencies and small businesses. A former member of the Opera Software developer relations team, Brown is also co-author of SitePoint's JumpStart HTML5 book. She sporadically writes about web development technology on her blog. You can follow her on Twitter at @webinista.

Latest Themes

Browse all 7 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

A fast, simple and stunning theme you can rely on for Building companies.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 02

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Dec 22

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 27 courses
1h 19m
Premium Course
Donovan Hutchinson

Animating with CSS

Bring your UI to life with CSS animations
34m
Premium Course
Ryan Seddon

Modernizr 3

Modernize your site features with 3.0
3h 2m
Premium Course
Russ Weakley

Getting Started with CSS

.css { for: absolute beginners; }
Premium Course
1h 19m
Premium Course
Donovan Hutchinson , Feb 07

Animating with CSS

Premium Course
34m
Premium Course
Ryan Seddon, Sep 22

Modernizr 3

Premium Course
3h 2m
Premium Course
Russ Weakley, Jul 02

Getting Started with CSS

Latest Books

Browse all 30 books
Premium Book

Bootstrap: A SitePoint Anthology #1

Dive into the the popular front-end framework with this 106 page anthology!
Premium Book
Hugo Giraudel

Jump Start Sass

Get a Jump Start on the popular CSS preprocessor Sass today!
Premium Book
Jerry Cao

The Guide To Mockups

Learn UI mockup types, methods and best practices.
Premium Book
Premium Book

Bootstrap: A SitePoint Anthology #1

Premium Book
Premium Book
Hugo Giraudel, Mar 22

Jump Start Sass

Premium Book
Premium Book
Jerry Cao, Feb 08

The Guide To Mockups

Recommended
Sponsors
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
00:14:38
Web

A View of Elm's Data Structures

If you're from a traditional web background you're probably used to using HTML and its angle brackets to build out your UI's structure and...
Jeff Schomay, Feb 28
Themes Store
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
Web
00:14:38
Web

A View of Elm's Data Structures

If you're from a traditional web background you're probably used to using HTML and its angle brackets to build out your UI's structure and then enhance it through the medium of CSS....
Get the latest in Front-end, once a week, for free.