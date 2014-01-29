Shaumik is a data analyst by day, and a comic book enthusiast by night (or maybe, he's Batman?) Shaumik has been writing tutorials and creating screencasts for over five years. When not working, he's busy automating mundane daily tasks through meticulously written scripts!
Shaumik's articles
Version Control Software in 2014: What are Your Options?
By Shaumik Daityari,
An overview of the most popular options for version control software, along with some other options worth noting.
SEO-Friendly Infinite Scroll
By Shaumik Daityari,
Google has recently discussed a method for implementing infinite scroll in a search engine friendly manner. This post outlines this suggestion and more.
Introducing Your Application with Shepherd
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article introduces Shepherd, a library used for creating product tours.
Implementing Infinite Scroll in jQuery
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article covers the pseudo-pagination technique known as infinite scroll. This article shows how infinite scroll can be implemented using jQuery.
Easy Checks for Website Accessibility
By Shaumik Daityari,
Summarizing some suggestions from the WCAG, this article outlines some easy things to do to ensure a website is accessible to those with assistive technology.
Using Git in Open-Source Projects
By Shaumik Daityari,
An overview of how Git became so dominant in the version control industry along with some concepts showing how it can be used effectively in open-source.
Using Meta Tags in HTML: Some Basics and Best Practices
By Shaumik Daityari,
A look at how to use meta tags in HTML, with some best practices for making your content more accessible and SEO-friendly.
Working With and Around the Same-Origin Policy
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article explains the same-origin policy. It explains what same-origin means, what limitations it brings, and how to work around same-origin limits.
Single Sign-On (SSO) Explained
By Shaumik Daityari,
Using Disqus and another website as an example, this post describes the process of integrating single sign-on, or SSO.
Building a To-Do List with jQuery and Local Storage
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article shows how jQuery and local storage can be combined to create a simple to-do list application.
Web Accessibility: Tools and Considerations
By Shaumik Daityari,
Some common pitfalls along with some tools to help when evaluating a website's accessibility.
Introducing an Accessible Accordion Widget
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article introduces the a11yAccordion project, an open source accordion widget that meets accessibility standards.