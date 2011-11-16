Pat Shaughnessy writes a blog about Ruby development and recently self-published an eBook called Ruby Under a Microscope. When he's not at the keyboard, Pat enjoys spending time with his wife and two kids. Pat is also a fluent Spanish speaker and travels frequently to Spain to visit his wife's family.
Pat's articles
Three RubyConf Surprises
Ruby’s Top Self Object
Meet Fifteen Ruby Core Committers
Ruby, Python, Java, C and Programmer Happiness
In this article, Pat will going to look at how Ruby’s Hash#fetch method is implemented in Ruby (by Rubinius), Python (by Topaz), Java (by JRuby) and finally in C (by standard Ruby 2.0).
Ruby’s Missing Data Structure
Laurent Sansonetti on RubyMotion Internals
In this article, Pat Shaughnessy shares his interview with Laurent Sansonetti on RubyMotion Internals.
Getting To Know RubyMotion With Laurent Sansonetti
An Interview With Jim Weirich
In this article, Pat Shaughnessy will talk about an interview with Jim Weirich.
Xavier Noria: The Code Gardener
Narihiro Nakamura: Ruby’s GC Innovator
A Conversation With Mark Bates About How To Learn CoffeeScript
Matt Wynne On Using Cucumber
Learning More About JRuby from Charles Nutter
Pat Shaughnessy shares his interview with Charles Nutter about JRuby.
An Interview with Andre Arko and Terence Lee from the Bundler Team
In this article, Pat Shaughnessy will talk about the interview with Andre Arko and Terence Lee from the Bundler Team.
A Chat with Nick Quaranto About RubyGems.org Internals
How to Customize Twitter Bootstrap’s Design in a Rails app
Too good to be true! Twitter Bootstrap meets Formtastic and Tabulous
Twitter Bootstrap, Less, and Sass: Understanding Your Options for Rails 3.1
