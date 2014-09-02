I've worked as a Web Engineer, Writer, Communications Manager, and Marketing Director at companies such as Apple, Salon.com, StumbleUpon, and Moovweb. My research into the Social Science of Telecommunications at UC Berkeley, and while earning MBA in Organizational Behavior, showed me that the human instinct to network is vital enough to thrive in any medium that allows one person to connect to another.
M. David's articles
CSS Layouts: Grids, Regions and @Supports, with Jen Simmons
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David are joined by Jen Simmons, Designer Advocate at Mozilla, award-winning podcaster and regular conference presenter.
4 Agile Ways to Handle Bugs in Production
By M. David Green,
Sometimes unexpected bugs threaten to get in the way of your current sprint. Agile expert M. David Green suggests four strategies for dealing with them.
CSS Animation, and Creating Art with Code, with Rachel Smith
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
CodePen, and Getting Started on the Web, with Chris Coyier
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Function Composition: Building Blocks for Maintainable Code
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates how to implement function composition in JavaScript, a technique which lends itself to writing cleaner and more succinct code.
Web Careers and Pushing Technology to Its Limits, with Alex Walker
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim, David and Alex discuss writing popular articles, pushing web technologies to the limit, and tips for designers looking for a web career..
Podcasting and the Future of Web Technologies
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Hosts Tim and David discuss the meaning of “Versioning”, the future of web technologies, and their visions for the future of the Versioning Show.
Finding Meaning in Your Web Career, with Mat Marquis
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David talk with Mat Marquis, a web designer well known for his work on responsive images, the Boston Globe redesign, and CSS container queries.
The Best Web Technologies to Learn, with Craig Buckler
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David speak with Craig Buckler about writing for the web, how the web has changed over time, and the best technologies to focus on in 2016.
Announcing The Versioning Podcast
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
We're excited to launch our new podcast: The Versioning Show, featuring the most interesting people who create the web.
Power Up Your Team by Using Scrum Properly
By M. David Green,
The following is a short extract from our recent book, Scrum: Novice to Ninja, available for free to SitePoint Premium members.
Using Map and Reduce in Functional JavaScript
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates how using the functional programming techniques of mapping & reducing can lead to cleaner code which is easy to read & maintain.
Why Choose Scrum for Web and Mobile Development
By M. David Green,
Agile development expert M. David Green discusses the benefits of managing your development project using scrum.
A Beginner’s Guide to Currying in Functional JavaScript
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates the concept of currying — a useful technique, to partially evaluate functions and make your functional JavaScript more readable.
Video: Getting to Know Block Statements in JavaScript
By M. David Green,
I will demonstrate how JavaScript lets you group statements, and an overview of how statement groups can be used for conditional logic and for control flow.
Video: Sass vs SCSS
By M. David Green,
In this video I'll explain the differences between CSS and SCSS in Sass.
Recursion in Functional JavaScript
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates the powerful, but dizzying concept of recursion by refactoring normal for and while loops to use functions that call themselves.
Video: Sass Color Palettes
By M. David Green,
In this video I will show you how to develop a complimentary colour palette using Sass and where it does all the thinking.
Videos: Making Sass Variables Work for You
By M. David Green,
Variables allow you to use data over and over again throughout your CSS files. In this video I'll teach you about how to use variables in your projects.
Higher-Order Functions in JavaScript
By M. David Green,
Continuing his look at functional programming in JavaScript, M. David Green examines higher-order functions and how they can help us avoid code duplication.
Video: Getting, Installing and Verifying Sass
By M. David Green,
In this short video, I'll show you how to get started with Sass from the very beginning: by installing and verifying Sass.
Should Our Agile Team Use Scrum or Kanban?
By M. David Green,
A look at the similarities and differences between Scrum and Kanban, to help Agile teams decide which approach best suits their needs.
Sinatra and Bourbon – Web Development My Way
By M. David Green,
M. David Green shows us how to get Bourbon up and running in your Sinatra projects.
Points of Confusion in Agile
By M. David Green,
M. David Green explores the confusion that can arise in agile methodology when story points and velocity are not used for their intended purpose.
Bourbon Refills Provide Drop-In Design and Functionality
By M. David Green,
M. David Green shows how using the Sass'y Bourbon Refills can provide drop-in design and functionality for your site.
Making Agile Retrospectives Productive
By M. David Green,
After working in the Agile methodology for a while, the usefulness of retrospectives may be questioned. Let's look at why retrospectives are important.
Adding Bitters to Bourbon and Sass
By M. David Green,
M. David Green tells us how using Bitters along with Bourbon helps speed up Sass development with simple, unopinionated pre-defined HTML elements.
4 Sass Features You May Not Have Tried
By M. David Green,
M. David Green shows us some great Sass features you might not have used when starting developing using the language.
Sass and Bourbon Neat for Lightweight Semantic Grids
By M. David Green,
David Green looks at the features of Neat, a lightweight semantic grid system for Sass, from the creators of Bourbon.
4 Warning Signs that Your Team’s Agile Process Stinks
By M. David Green,
It's common for software teams to pay lip service to an agile process while undermining agile in practice. I call these behaviors "process smells."