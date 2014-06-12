I've worked as a Web Engineer, Writer, Communications Manager, and Marketing Director at companies such as Apple, Salon.com, StumbleUpon, and Moovweb. My research into the Social Science of Telecommunications at UC Berkeley, and while earning MBA in Organizational Behavior, showed me that the human instinct to network is vital enough to thrive in any medium that allows one person to connect to another.
M. David's articles
5 Ways to Improve Your Sass with Bourbon
M. David Green looks at 5 great features of the Bourbon library of Sass mixins that can help improve your workflow in dealing with repetitive code.
What’s the Point of Agile Points?
If you're new to scrum, the idea of using agile points to estimate seems confusing and arbitrary. Why not just use hours? In fact, points are more accurate.
Why Agile Sprints Are Not Tiny Waterfalls
Agile sprints share some features in common with a waterfall development cycle, but reducing sprints to mini waterfalls is destructive for an agile team.
Getting Started with Sass and Bourbon
M. David Green gives a brief introduction to getting up and running with Sass and Bourbon via the command line, along with a look at old and new Sass syntax.
Do You Make These 7 Agile Estimation Mistakes?
Teams that are new to agile estimation make several common mistakes that can cripple their effectiveness in the long term.
3 Powerful Estimation Techniques for Agile Teams
It's common for new teams to struggle with estimation. These three estimation techniques for agile teams can help ease the transition.
Using Regular Expressions to Check String Length
Learn how to use regular expressions in your coding, and you will discover a wide range of uses. Here's how to use them to check string length.
Why Managers Make Terrible Scrum Masters
In many companies, managers also serve as scrum masters. But a manager's duties fundamentally conflict with those of a scrum master.
Is Your Scrum Standup Slowing You Down?
Handled properly, daily standups can increase productivity and transparency. But the ritual can become a problem. Here are ways to avoid standup pitfalls