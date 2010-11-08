SitePoint Podcast #111: Responsive Web Design with Jeremy Keith

Web By Louis Simoneau, May 06, 2011

Episode 111 of The SitePoint Podcast is now available! This week Louis Simoneau (@rssaddict) talks with Jeremy Keith (@adactio), a UK-based web designer, and author of several books on web design. We talk about Jeremy’s blog post Sea Change, his views on Responsive Web Design, and the state of the mobile web.