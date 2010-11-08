Louis's articles
SitePoint Podcast #116: Hybrid Apps are BS with John Allsopp
SitePoint Podcast #115: Live at WordCamp Raleigh Part 2
SitePoint Podcast #114: Live at WordCamp Raleigh Part 1
SitePoint Podcast #113: HTML5 & CSS3 For the Real World
SitePoint Podcast #112: Where Are My Rounded Corners?
SitePoint Podcast #111: Responsive Web Design with Jeremy Keith
Episode 111 of The SitePoint Podcast is now available! This week Louis Simoneau (@rssaddict) talks with Jeremy Keith (@adactio), a UK-based web designer, and author of several books on web design. We talk about Jeremy’s blog post Sea Change, his views on Responsive Web Design, and the state of the mobile web.
SitePoint Podcast #110: Louis’ First Show
SitePoint Podcast #109: Shopify with Cody Fauser
Louis Simoneau chats with Cody Fauser, CTO of Shopify. Learn the origins of Shopify, role of SaaS in e-commerce, and Ruby on Rails. See the transcript here!
SitePoint Podcast #108: Kevin’s Last Show
SitePoint Podcast #107: Social Coding with GitHub’s Tom Preston-Werner
SitePoint Podcast #106: Don’t Be Kleenex
SitePoint Podcast #105: There’s Something About Mobile
HTML5 Quick Feature: Summary and Details
SitePoint Podcast #104: Free as in Podcast
SitePoint Podcast #103: Ruby is Old Enough to Drink
Regressive Enhancement with Modernizr and Yepnope
SitePoint Podcast #101: Web Design Business with Peter Williams
“Do Not Track” Preference Added to Firefox 4 Beta 11
What’s New in jQuery 1.5
WebKit Updates CSS3 Gradient Support, Matches Mozilla Syntax
Chrome Drops Support for H.264 Video
Responsive Web Design with HTML5 and the Less Framework 3
2010: The Year That Was at SitePoint
Linkalicious Friday: HTML5 Zeitgeist, New PHP, and AWS Goodies
In this article, Louis Simoneau's December 10, 2010 weekly roundup technical stuff that interest him.
Android 2.3: This Isn’t the Browser You Were Looking For
Linkalicious Friday: Email APIs, Mobile Debugging, and Flash 10.2 beta
In this article, Louis Simoneau's December 09, 2010 weekly roundup technical stuff that interest him.
WebSockets and DeviceOrientation Support in iOS 4.2
Linkalicious Friday: New Rails, Spinners, and Yet Another HTML5 Demo
Is HTML5 Dirty?
Optimization Made Easy with mod_pagespeed
