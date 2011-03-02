Network admin, freelance web developer and editor at SitePoint.
On Our Radar This Week: the Origin of JavaScript and Shapely CSS
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard looks at regular expressions in JavaScript, CSS art and animations, as well as a great many web design resources
On Our Radar This Week: Videos and Version Control
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard looks at accessible videos, Styleguide Driven Development and programming Arduino with Ruby.
On Our Radar This Week: Game Development, E-Commerce and Docker
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard casts a wide net, looking at Docker, the evolution of game development, and e-commerce.
On Our Radar This Week: Programming Languages, IOT and Screencasts
By James Hibbard,
In the news this week: Microsoft's Partner Conference, Programming Languages and the Internet of Things. Check out the best links in our weekly round-up.
On Our Radar This Week: Replicators, RWD and More Resources
By James Hibbard,
In the news this week: Star Trek replicators, responsive web design and the importance of testing. Check out the best links in our weekly round-up.
On Our Radar This Week: Google, Build Tools and Debugging in the Browser
By James Hibbard,
This Week on the Web: Swift, Bitcoin Calculators, and More!
By James Hibbard,
In this week's article, we will talk about Swift, Bitcoin Calculators, and More!.
Creating a Simple Style Switcher
By James Hibbard,
This article shows how JavaScript can be used to create a simple style switcher. Local storage is used to remember the user's style preference.
An Introduction to FXRuby
By James Hibbard,
In this tutorial James Hibbard demonstrates how to use FXRuby to make a GUI password manager.
Load Flickr Pictures using JSONP API
By James Hibbard,
Code to load images from Flickr public gallery images using the Flickr JSONP API.