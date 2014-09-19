Network admin, freelance web developer and editor at SitePoint.
James's articles
SitePoint 2017 JavaScript Survey — the Results Are In
By James Hibbard,
The results of our 2017 JavaScript survey are in! James Hibbard takes a look at how you answered and addresses some of the comments raised.
Editorial: What Do You Want to Learn in 2017?
By James Hibbard,
In the first editorial of 2017, James Hibbard outlines one of his learning goals for the coming year and wants to know - what are yours?
Editorial: What Does Open Source Mean to You?
By James Hibbard,
What does open source mean to you? James Hibbard attempts to answer this question in the run up to SitePoint's open source week.
Editorial: Is JavaScript Always the Best Solution?
By James Hibbard,
In 2016, is it acceptable to build a website that doesn't work without JavaScript? Join James Hibbard to find out the answer.
Quick-Tip: Show Modal Popup after Time Delay
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to open a modal window with a time delay — a potentially useful technique to highlight a call to action on your site.
Editorial: How Do You Keep Your Skill Set Relevant?
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard asks how you stay relevant in this fast-paced industry and suggests an altruistic method of keeping your skill set up-to-date.
How Do You Start a New Web Design Project?
By James Hibbard,
How do you start a new web design project? Do you reach for the tools that make you productive, or the latest shiny JavaScript framework?
How Did You Get Started? A Look at the Best & Worst Web Design Tools
By James Hibbard,
Spurred on by the news that Dreamweaver is making a comeback, James Hibbard looks at the best (and worse) web design tools he has worked with over the years
Should We Be Scared of an Intelligent Internet of Things?
By James Hibbard,
What happens when AI meets the IoT? Will it spell disaster? Will the machines soon be taking over? Don your tin-foil hat and join James Hibbard to find out.
jQuery’s JSONP Explained with Examples
By James Hibbard, Sam Deering,
How to use jQuery's JSONP to get around the cross domain issues when loading external scripts by using an AJAX request that has a callback function.
A Round up of Online Code Playgrounds
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard looks at some of the more popular online code playgrounds and examines which are good for hosting demos involving a server-side components.
Quick Tip: Persist Checkbox Checked State after Page Reload
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to persist checkbox checked state (useful for remembering users' preferences) and implement a check/uncheck all button.
Three Skills Every New Programmer Should Learn
By James Hibbard,
In a recent interview Joel Spolsky detailed 3 skills every software developer should learn. Read on to find out what they are and let us know if you agree.
How to Save Multiple Checkbox Values to a Database in Rails
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates the advantages of persisting multiple checkbox data to a database in Rails by means of a has_and_belongs_to_many_association.
Interview: How to Join a Major Open Source Project
By James Hibbard,
What's the best way to start contributing to open source? That's the question we asked Aurelio DeRosa, who was recently invited to join the jQuery team.
PHP vs Node.js Smackdown: Right of Reply
By Bruno Skvorc, James Hibbard,
Craig Buckler compared PHP and Node in his smackdown, and now Bruno and James, SitePoint's editors, have their say.
On Our Radar This Week: Women in Tech and Late Learners
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard takes a look at some of this week's popular forum discussions, including women in technology and whether age matters when learning to code.
On Our Radar This Week: Zombies and UX Gaffes
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at common ux gaffes and their solutions, Twitter bootstrap and things you can do with gulp
On Our Radar This Week: Monolithic Frameworks and Firefox OS
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at the state of client-side frameworks, Swift's rapid rise in popularity and Mozilla's new OS
On Our Radar This Week: Sass and the State of JavaScript
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at predictions for the year ahead, the current state of JavaScript and what's new in Ruby 2.2.
On Our Radar This Week: Code Quality and Christmas Time
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at the MEAN stack, what makes quality code, some popular text editors and Christmas podcasts.
All I Want for Christmas: Effective JavaScript — Book Giveaway
By James Hibbard,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, James Hibbard took a look at JavaScript book Effective JavaScript — and we have a copy to give away.
On Our Radar This Week: Node, Meteor and Website Performance
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, we look at the aftermath of the Sony hack, the forking of Node.js and ways to improve website performance.
All I Want for Christmas: Rails 4 Test Prescriptions
By James Hibbard,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, James Hibbard took a look at test-driven design book Rails 4 Test Prescriptions — and we have a copy to give away.
On Our Radar This Week: Black Friday Freebies and Vanilla JS
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes a host of Black Friday freebies, a look at what's possible in vanilla JS and accessibility in Angular.
On Our Radar This Week: Firefox, MV* Frameworks and Go
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes a look at the Firefox Developer edition, a comparison of MV* frameworks and doing math in CSS.
On Our Radar This Week: i18n, React and Productivity
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes new features in Windows 10, an explanation of i18n, as well as tips and tricks to be more productive.
On Our Radar This Week: RubyGems and Reasons to Love Angular
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes plenty on Microsoft, a look at RubyGems, and an explanation of progressive enhancement
On Our Radar This Week: Apple, APIs and Web Apps
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes plenty on Apple, a look at ECMAScript 6, and an examination of web apps.
On Our Radar This Week: Polymer, Patterns and Programmers
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard looks at HTML5, the state of web components, design patterns, as well as which programming languages to learn