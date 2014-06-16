This Week on the Web: Swift, Bitcoin Calculators, and More!

Hello and welcome to This Week on the Web.

Swift

It’s been a couple of weeks since Apple announced Swift – its new programming language to create iOS and Mac OS X apps. The announcement initially triggered a lot of buzz in the community, but what are people saying now they’ve had a chance to check it out?

And if you’re sold already, here are a handy Top 10 Tips to Speed up Swift Learning

Learning

Some Italian polymath claimed that: “learning never exhausts the mind”. I guess he never had to keep up with the constant deluge of new technologies with which us web professionals are bombarded on a daily basis.

With that in mind here are some tutorials, just so that your minds never get exhausted:

Framework Corner

With the news that the US Government is selling off 30,000 Bitcoins, we thought now might be a good time to look at how to use AngularJS to build a Bitcoin investment calculator.

We also look at using node.js in production (which apparently quite a lot of companies do) and form validation in Symfony 2 (be sure not to miss the first in the series).

Buzzword of the Week – SVG

Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) are all the rage right now. The advantages of using them are many: they can be created with any text editor, they can be searched, they are scalable (meaning the image can be zoomed without degradation), the list goes on.

If you’re not using SVGs in your projects, now might be a good time to start.

Here are some tools and resources to make your lives easier (or to make you feel slightly unnerved in the case of jSpy).

All I need now is a tool to hack my neighbor’s robotic lawn mower and direct it to my garden. That would mean that could dodge the garden work and enjoy a well earned pint in the sun instead.

jSpy – JavaScript script to test and detect your visited websites

Laverna – note taking web application and task manager

TypeSample – a tool for identifying and sampling web fonts

randomColor – A color generator for JavaScript

Resources for Staying on Top of JavaScript

