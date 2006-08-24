Harry Fuecks is the Engineering Project Lead at Tamedia and formerly the Head of Engineering at Squirro. He is a data-driven facilitator, leader, coach and specializes in line management, hiring software engineers, analytics, mobile, and marketing. Harry also enjoys writing and you can read his articles on SitePoint and Medium.
Tokenization using regular expression sub patterns
“What PHP Deployment Gets Right” – Ian Bicking nails it at last
Rakish resolution – more flame
Wide Finder in … errr … PHP
The real difference between PHP and Python
PHP Conference London 2007
2007: The Year of OpenID (?)
Rise of the Robots
Race Conditions, AJAX and Sessions
Lessons from the LAMP generation – tilllate.com
This article is about Harry Fuecks talks about Lessons from the LAMP generation - tilllate.com.
This is just wrong…
The next hot PHP app you install might be IBM’s
The Case for Registering Multiple Domains
The Joy of Regular Expressions [4]
It’s official: Javascript sucks harder than PHP
Puzzling Forecasts
PHP MapReduce
Oh dear
This article is about PHP. Harry Fuecks attempt to include remote files.
mod_wxJS
The Joy of Regular Expressions [3]
The Joy of Regular Expressions [2]
The Joy of Regular Expressions [1]
BarCamp Zurich
Eliminating async Javascript callbacks by preprocessing
CouchDb: document oriented persistence
PHP extension for Cairo graphics library
Flickr mySQL DBA Blog
Higher Order Perl (and Javascript/Ruby)
This article is about the book Higher Order Perl by Mark Jason Dominus. Harry Fuecks gives his review about this book here in SitePoint.
Personality Obsessions of Software Developers
Open Source Image Archiving: Exif, IPTC, XMP and all that
