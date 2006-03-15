Harry Fuecks is the Engineering Project Lead at Tamedia and formerly the Head of Engineering at Squirro. He is a data-driven facilitator, leader, coach and specializes in line management, hiring software engineers, analytics, mobile, and marketing. Harry also enjoys writing and you can read his articles on SitePoint and Medium.
Harry's articles
Ubuntu Add-Ons with PHP
By Harry Fuecks,
UTF-8 Email in PHP with eZ Components
By Harry Fuecks,
Hot PHP UTF-8 tips
By Harry Fuecks,
Scripters UTF-8 Survival Guide (slides)
By Harry Fuecks,
UTF-8 Survival at webtuesday.ch
By Harry Fuecks,
How strict is your dynamic language?
By Harry Fuecks,
The case against web 2.0
By Harry Fuecks,
Second Life for a weekend
By Harry Fuecks,
Microsoft making progress…
By Harry Fuecks,
Snake Soup
By Harry Fuecks,
While pondering what forummatrix or wikimatrix is lacking, figured this was a good excuse to take BeautifulSoup for a spin. Beautiful Soup is capable of handling pretty much the worst HTML you can throw at it, and still give you a usable data structure.
Forum Comparison
By Harry Fuecks,
ASCII diagrams to image
By Harry Fuecks,
The power of String.prototype.split() … almost
By Harry Fuecks,
Finally a little Railz’d
By Harry Fuecks,
The Underground PHP and Oracle manual
By Harry Fuecks,
A Googlish puzzle
By Harry Fuecks,
Reason to like PHP?
By Harry Fuecks,
Brion Vibber on Wikipedia and Mediawiki
By Harry Fuecks,
Tim’s comment challenge…
By Harry Fuecks,
Warming up to Yahoo! UI
By Harry Fuecks,
(php zurich) webtuesday.ch tonight
By Harry Fuecks,
__halt_compiler() – how nuts?
By Harry Fuecks,
PHP to the Rescue!
By Harry Fuecks,
PHP frontend for Xdebug profiling?
By Harry Fuecks,
PHP6 gets a COMEFROM statement
By Harry Fuecks,
Evaluating PHP Applications
By Harry Fuecks,
Attack of the killer BBs
By Harry Fuecks,
WS-DeadParrot
By Harry Fuecks,
More PHP frameworks
By Harry Fuecks,
PHP ZH Round One
By Harry Fuecks,