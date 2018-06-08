6 Javascript Projects – released June 2018

About this book

There’s no doubt that the JavaScript ecosystem changes fast. Not only are new tools and frameworks introduced and developed at a rapid rate, the language itself has undergone big changes with the introduction of ES2015 (aka ES6). Understandably, many articles have been written complaining about how difficult it is to learn modern JavaScript development these days. We’re aiming to minimize that confusion with this set of books on modern JavaScript.

What you’ll Learn

This book presents six complete JavaScript projects; each taking advantage of modern JavaScript and its ecosystem. You’ll learn to build several different apps, and along the way you’ll pick up a ton of useful advice, tips, and techniques. It contains: Build a Full-Sphere 3D Image Gallery with React VR by Michaela Lehr

Build a WebRTC Video Chat Application with SimpleWebRTC by Michael Wanyoike

Build a JavaScript Single Page App Without a Framework by Michael Wanyoike

Build a To-do List with Hyperapp, the 1KB JS Micro-framework by Darren Jones

Use Parcel to Bundle a Hyperapp App & Deploy to GitHub Pages by Darren Jones

Interactive Data Visualization with Modern JavaScript and D3 by Adam Janes This book is for all front-end developers who wish to improve their JavaScript skills. You’ll need to be familiar with HTML and CSS and have a reasonable level of understanding of JavaScript in order to follow the discussion.

Where to buy

Get it as part of a monthly membership to SitePoint Premium – all our books and courses for only $9 a month!

Buy it now on Amazon or via Google Play or buy it as part of the Modern Javascript Collection