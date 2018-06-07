Practical ES6, released June 2018

About this book

There’s no doubt that the JavaScript ecosystem changes fast. Not only are new tools and frameworks introduced and developed at a rapid rate, the language itself has undergone big changes with the introduction of ES2015 (aka ES6). Understandably, many articles have been written complaining about how difficult it is to learn modern JavaScript development these days. We’re aiming to minimize that confusion with this set of books on modern JavaScript.

This book provides an introduction to many of the powerful new JavaScript language features that were introduced in ECMAScript 2015, as well as features introduced in ECMAScript 2016 and 2017. It also takes a look at the features planned for ECMAScript 2018 in this rapidly evolving language. It contains: New Keywords: let and const by Aurelio de Rosa

Using Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet by Kyle Pennell

New Array.* and Array.prototype.* Methods by Aurelio de Rosa

New String Methods — String.prototype.* by Aurelio de Rosa

New Number Methods by Aurelio de Rosa

ES6 Arrow Functions: Fat and Concise Syntax in JavaScript by Kyle Pennell

Symbols and Their Uses by Nilson Jacques

How to Use Proxies by Craig Buckler

Destructuring Assignment by Craig Buckler

ES6 Generators and Iterators: a Developer’s Guide by Byron Houwens

Object-oriented JavaScript: A Deep Dive into ES6 Classes by Jeff Mott

Understanding ES6 Modules by Craig Buckler

An Overview of JavaScript Promises by Sandeep Panda

JavaScript Decorators: What They Are and When to Use Them by Graham Cox

Enhanced Object Literals by Craig Buckler

Introduction to the Fetch API by Ludovico Fischer

ES6 (ES2015) and Beyond: Understanding JavaScript Versioning by James Wright

What’s New in ES2017: Async Functions, Improved Objects, and Moreby Craig Buckler

What’s New in ES2018 by Craig Buckler This book is for all front-end developers who wish to improve their JavaScript skills. You’ll need to be familiar with HTML and CSS and have a reasonable level of understanding of JavaScript in order to follow the discussion.

