Ultimate Comparison of Email Tracking Tools

Once upon a time, clicking “Send” was the end of the line. There was nothing left for the emailer to do but sit back and wait around for a reply. Now, clicking “Send” is just the beginning.

Over the past few years, the market for email tracking software has exploded, and for companies that conduct a significant portion of their business through email, these tools are quickly becoming indispensable.

Millions of people are using email tracking tools to gain actionable intelligence about their clients. Knowing if and when an email is opened can help close deals faster and craft more relevant communications. It can establish which subject lines are working and which are failing to convert. For marketing purposes, tracking emails is a must-have.

But not every email tracking tool is the same. Some offer a boatload of features, while others keep things simple. Some are significantly cheaper, but technically primitive, while others can cost a pretty penny, but include technological wonders that will make you feel like an email wizard.

Here are five email tracking services, what they offer, and how they differ.

Sidekick was built by the folks at HubSpot, and is designed to keep users hyper-connected with their contacts.

Like many other email tracking tools on the market, Sidekick’s core functionality notifies users when and where an email was opened, how many times it was opened and what device it was opened on. But Sidekick distinguishes itself by also providing profiles of your contacts. Similar to the Rapportive email extension, a contact’s professional history is displayed directly in your inbox.

Sidekick is compatible with Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Salesforce and of course, Hubspot, and will soon be offering email scheduling and email reminders. It has over 200,000 weekly users and maintains a 4.3/5 star rating on G2 Crowd, the business software and services review platform.

Pricing Plans

Free

200 open/click notifications per month

Unlimited profiles

Power User: $10/user/month

Unlimited open/click notifications

Unlimited profiles

Sidekick for Business: $50/user/month

Everything from Power User plus …

Email templates

Reports

Document sending/tracking

In-CRM calling

Yesware is a bit more comprehensive than Sidekick. Aside from its core functionality – tracking emails – the service offers up an abundance of features catering, primarily, to salespeople.

One of these features is the activity feed, which quickly compiles tracking data into one, easily digestible visual. The activity feed is just one reason why Yesware boasts a 4.7/5 star rating on G2 Crowd, and has over 600,000 users.

Plans

Free

100 email tracking events per month

Personal email templates

Analytics reports

Pro: $12/user/month

Unlimited email tracking events

Email scheduling and reminders

Option to sync inbox with CRMs like Batchbook, Pipedrive, Base, Highrise, and SugarCRM

Attachment tracking

Presentation tracking

Access to the Yesware Deal Room, which contains exclusive savings on a variety of sales tools and services

Team: $20/user/month

Everything from the Pro Plan plus …

Mail merge with automated follow-ups

Ability to send personalized emails to up to 200 people simultaneously or at timed intervals

Analytics reports of individual team members’ activity level and effectiveness

Team template

Role-based permissions

Enterprise: $40/user/month

Everything from the Team Plan plus …

Salesforce sync

Salesforce reports and dashboards

Salesforce sidebar

Click-To-Call

Bi-Directional calendar

Priority phone and email support

Bananatag widens Yesware’s focus from salespeople to also include internal communications, and encourages businesses to use the service to obtain real-time data on employee engagement.

Bananatag offers a trio of dashboards that look great and are simple to use. The metrics dashboard provides important data such as opened vs. unopened emails, unclicked vs. clicked emails, and unique vs. repeat clicks. The resource dashboard is where you can download plugins for Gmail, Outlook, and other clients, and the user dashboard displays all the emails you’ve tracked, as well as the length of time between the sending and opening of those emails.

Bananatag maintains a 4.5/5 star rating on the Google Chrome Web Store, and is used by over 200,000 people.

Plans

Free

5 email tracking events per day

Full metrics

Basic notifications

Email scheduling for Gmail

Pro: $6.25/month

100 email tracking events per day

Full metrics

Reports

Detailed notifications

Email scheduling for Gmail

Team: $12.50/month

200 email tracking events per day

Team metrics

Team reports

Detailed notifications

Team management

Email scheduling for Gmail

Internal Comms: $250/month

Everything from the Team Plan plus …

Ability to send to distribution lists

Internal communications tracking

Internal reports

WhoReadMe is the minimalist’s answer to feature-rich email trackers. It only offers one plan, which is completely free, and sticks to the basics: tracking emails.

However, WhoReadMe’s technology is rather basic when compared to its competitors. In order to use the service, users must manually add the suffix whoreadme.com to the intended recipientâ€™s email address, as in hello@gmail.com.whoreadme.com.

Although it maintains a decent track record, WhoReadMe doesnâ€™t guarantee 100% accuracy, making the service better suited for casual use than business.

Features

Unlimited email tracking events

Option to set expiration date of your email content

Notifications when attachment is downloaded

Track recipient’s location

Track recipient’s browser details

GetNotify brands itself as a free service, but gives users extra features in exchange for a “donation.” Very clever guys.

As with WhoReadMe, to use GetNotify you must manually add the suffix getnotify.com to the end of each intended recipient’s email address. The service’s overall design, user experience, and brand image doesn’t come close to the sleek, user-friendly aesthetic of its bigger competitors, but it does get the job done.

Plans

Free

150 email tracking events per month (max 5 per day)

6 months of email content backup

Personal Outbox page on GetNotify’s website with complete tracking history

$12 Donation/6 months

100 email tracking events, plus five extra emails per day, with no daily limit

Email read duration for each email read

12 months of email content backup

Personal Outbox page on Get Notify’s website with complete tracking history

$20 Donation/6 months

700 email tracking events, plus five extra emails per day, with no daily limit

Email read duration for each email read

12 months of email content backup

Personal Outbox page on Get Notify’s website with complete tracking history

SalesHandy has emerged as one of the most cost effective email productivity tools on the market.

Like other tools, it offers email tracking, email templates, email scheduling, document tracking and mail merge. It includes a team email performance report feature where users can see the email efficiency level of other members. As an example, you can also see which emails have the best open rate or which emails have the best reply rate.

SalesHandy also provides email tracking for both Gmail and Outlook. SalesHandy maintains a 4/5 star rating on the Google Chrome Web Store.

Plans

Free

Email tracking & analytics

Email scheduling

Personal templates/team templates

Bcc to CRM

Regular: $7/user/month

Email campaign/Report/Templates

Document tracking/Attachment tracking/Forward tracking

Reports and Analytics

Plus: $16/user/month

Zapier integrations

Team email performance report

Share team templates

Enterprise: $40/user/month

Custom features

Online meetings

Support

Conclusion

To decide on an email tracking solution, you must consider a number of factors. For example, is the core email tracking functionality all you require? Or will your business benefit from additional features, such as contact profiles, email templates and email scheduling? How many people are on your team? If it’s just you, the options are significantly cheaper than if it’s an entire department.

If you’re a small business (or smaller), one of the simpler services, such as GetNotify or WhoReadMe, might better suit your needs, and your budget. However, those services are not as comprehensive or efficient as the higher-priced options. On the other hand, if you’re a medium to large-sized business, and require a robust email tracking solution for multiple team members, one of the more technically advanced, feature-rich services is your best bet.