Design & UX
Article

Introducing Portfolio WordPress Theme – and the Design Decisions Behind it

By Alex Walker

Using Adobe XD on Mac? Download our Handy Cheat Sheet of Keyboard Shortcuts!

As you may have noticed, SitePoint now offers our own range of premium WordPress Themes. Our newest and – we think – most attractive theme is called ‘Portfolio’. We worked closely with a very talented designer – Shahadat from Droitlabs – to try to create the ideal platform for designers, writers, artists, and even front-end coders to showcase their talents. The brief was ‘crisp, open and minimalist’.

I thought it might be useful to break down the key design decisions that drove it.

1). Choosing the Typography: Raleway and Open Sans Regular

Typography choices are always loaded. Arguably no other design decision will be so totally pervasive to the feel of a design, yet also strangely invisible to the user. The may read thousands of words a day on Facebook, yet ask the average user to describe the font used, and they’ll most likely blink and shrug.

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme screenshot

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme screenshot

The overlapping 'w' in Raleway

For the headings in Portfolio, we picked perhaps my favorite sans-serif font available in the Google catalog – Raleway, Matt McInerney’s profoundly elegant creation.

Why do I like it so much? Check out that ‘W’!

Raleway has the look of flexed and machined steel – the kind of lettering you see on 1930-40’s era post offices, schools, and public buildings. It’s always razor sharp but not aggressive.

Open Sans Regular was a nice match for the body type. It’s more versatile than Raleway but shares a lot of neo-grotesque qualities – minus some of the distinctive mid-century flourishes (like the ‘w’). They share space on the same page together easily.

2). Selecting Imagery

Our typography pointed the direction towards the iconography we selected. Both Raleway and Open Sans Regular use a light, single weight line – almost like they’re crafted from fencing wire.

Handmade linear icons - Madebyjoel.com

Handmade wireframe imagery – Madebyjoel.com

I’ve seen real-world fencing wire sculptures – this raw piece from MadeByJoel.com is brilliant – so we wanted to continue the ‘wirework look’ for the icons, assembling a combination of linear icons – about 50 all up. As no single icon set had what we wanted, we curated a new icon library from a number of sources including:

Portfolio icons

They’re all in crisp SVG, so they work fine at almost any scale from icon to feature illustration.

Showing off your work to its best effect is always going to be super important in a portfolio site. We focused the gallery on showcasing collections of visuals in a square-tiled gallery layout before opening each unit into a magazine-like modal. You can filter your images by category or browse them all as an open collection.

Gallery Animation

4). Particle Geometry Effects

Canvas particle effects

While we wanted the hero area to remain open and uncluttered, we thought a subtle touch of the unexpected wouldn’t be out of place in such an important panel. The particle effect we implemented here fits the bill nicely. It’s calming yet charming.

The floating nodes and linking vectors hint at the theme of idea generation and connections – a relevant skill for designers, writers, and coders. It adds texture and depth to design but doesn’t demand your attention over more important page elements – in this case, you. And that’s a good thing.

More from this author

The particle effect is rendered in lightweight JavaScript and canvas making it fast to load and run, and scalable to any space. We’re looking at methods that will allow you to craft your own signature particle effect.

The Wrap Up

So, that’s a snapshot of the design thinking behind this project. I think Portfolio is our best work so far, and I’m looking forward to working with Shahadat again soon.

Check it out and let us know what you think.

More:
neo-grotesque, open sans, particle effects, raleway, theme design, typography, WordPress
Meet the author
Alex Walker
Alex manages design and front end development for sitepoint.com and is SitePoint's Design and UX editor.

Latest Themes

Browse all 7 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

A fast, simple and stunning theme you can rely on for Building companies.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 02

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Dec 22

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 10 courses
5h 37m
Premium Course
Adam Rasheed

User Interface Design with Sketch 4

Create your next web project with Sketch
1h 34m
Premium Course
Cristian Doru Barin

Photoshop for Web Design

Design your web projects right, every time.
37m
Premium Course
Cristian Doru Barin

Introduction to Photoshop

Photoshop. No coding needed!
Premium Course
5h 37m
Premium Course
Adam Rasheed, Sep 22

User Interface Design with Sketch 4

Premium Course
1h 34m
Premium Course
Cristian Doru Barin, Mar 25

Photoshop for Web Design

Premium Course
37m
Premium Course
Cristian Doru Barin, Mar 19

Introduction to Photoshop

Latest Books

Browse all 21 books
Premium Book
Ben Coleman

Designing UX: Prototyping

A prototype is worth a thousand words
Premium Book
Luke Hay

Researching UX: Analytics

Understanding is at the heart of good UX
Premium Book
Jessica Enders

Designing UX: Forms

Design forms that won't drive users crazy
Premium Book
Premium Book
Ben Coleman, 2 days ago

Designing UX: Prototyping

Premium Book
Premium Book
Luke Hay, Jan 11

Researching UX: Analytics

Premium Book
Premium Book
Jessica Enders, Sep 04

Designing UX: Forms

Recommended
Sponsors
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
01:10
Design & UX

Byte: Learning Symbols in Sketch in 1 Minute

Symbols are important design elements in Sketch that help you maintain visual consistency. In this 60 second Byte, we give you a quick...
Daniel Schwarz, Feb 13
Themes Store
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
Design & UX
01:10
Design & UX

Byte: Learning Symbols in Sketch in 1 Minute

Symbols are important design elements in Sketch that help you maintain visual consistency. In this 60 second Byte, we give you a quick lowdown on how best to use them.
Get the latest in Design, once a week, for free.