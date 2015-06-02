8 Top WordPress Popup Plugins and Why You Should Try Them

Learn to protect your WordPress site with our tutorial Backup Your WordPress Sites Manually and Easily.

As Hunter Boyle says, popups are like Just Bieber: “You either love ‘em, or hate ‘em, but lately you see ‘em everywhere – because they still pull in big crowds”.

Popups work… really, really, really well. I’ve yet to see a case study where optin popups decreased the site’s conversion rate, and I’ve seen countless case studies where popups catapulted CRO by as high as 300%.

If you’re not convinced, don’t take my word for it. Simply use one of these top popup plugins for WordPress. They are quick, easy, and several are completely free.

I started using SumoMe’s List Builder app because of the ridiculously easy-to-use free version. It’s literally the easiest plugin I’ve ever set up. Within 5 minutes, you have a basic, lightbox optin-popup on your website.





It can collect emails and you can adjust where it displays on your website, as well as how often it displays. Upgrade to premium, and the popup becomes fully customizable, with access to numerous templates and data collection options.

Best of all, the List Builder app is one of an entire suite of must-have marketing apps that are all included on the same SumoMe plugin.

Ninja popups is one of CodeCanyon’s top selling plugins of all time… and with good reason. This plugin allows you to custom build a variety of popups with different goals in mind, from email signups to video displays to social shares. In terms of sheer customizability, this is the most creative freedom you’ll find for just $20.

OptinMonster was one of the first companies to popularize the use of premium optin popups for marketing purposes. They led the market for several years, and their popup plugin is still one of the best around today.

OptinMonster’s primary selling point is its Exit-Intent Technology, a feature that recognizes when users are about to leave your page and allows you send in an optin popup at the optimized moment.

PopUp Domination is a great, mid-priced option that includes all the features you look for in an optin popup. It includes A/B testing and a wide variety of targeting options, and while many of the templates have a slightly dated look to them, the functionality is rock solid.

This useful plugin is a great, free way to get a simple popup onto your website. It offers a single template with a variety of color options. The Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box is a fantastic example of a plugin that does only one thing, but does it very well.

Icegram is a free popup plugin that offers a number of other marketing-focused functionalities as well. It’s one of the more feature-rich free options available and would be much higher on the list if it was a bit more user friendly. For those with a duck-tape approach to web design, Icegram is a great option for sneaking in a few premium features at no cost.

For those who aren’t looking for the advanced customizability of something like Ninja Popups, but want more options than a one-trick pony, Pippity is a great option to consider. This plugin prides itself on being ridiculously easy to use, and while it’s price/feature ratio brings it down a bit on our list, it’s a useful option for those whose top priority is ease-of-use.

If you’re looking for a popup that takes up the entire screen, this plugin is another free, one-trick pony that will do just that. The spacing and styling only really work if you have a lot to say, but for those looking for a big, bold, in-your-face popup template, look no further.

Many of your site’s visitors may never land on your pages again. You have one chance to convert them into a lead or capture them as part of your regular audience.

Popups allow you to stick a CTA front and center, demanding an action. If readers liked your content, they will be much more likely to give you their email when asked then to search your site for a sidebar subscription box.

These 8 popup plugins make utilizing popups on your website ridiculously easy.

But don’t take my word for it. Test them out and see for yourself.

The results may surprise you.

