childNodes (W3C DOM Core property)

Example

var kids = node.childNodes;

In the example above, kids will be a collection of all the direct child nodes of node . If node has no child nodes then kids will be an empty collection (with zero length). The returned collection is live , which means that changes to the HTML it represents are immediately reflected in the collection, without having to retrieve it again.

So if we say that node is actually an HTML ul element, like this:

<ul> <li>Mostly set in 1955 <em>(Part 1)</em></li> <li>Mostly set in 2015 <em>(Part 2)</em></li> <li>Mostly set in 1885 <em>(Part 3)</em></li> </ul>

Each of those li elements is a child node of the ul , and will be included in its childNodes collection, numbered 0 to 2 . The em elements will not be in that collection, because they’re not direct child nodes of the list (they are descendents , not children).