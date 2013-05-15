We Talked JavaScript with the Experts – The Transcript

The subject of this morning’s Talk with the Experts session was JavaScript and our expert was Ara Pehlivanian – co-author of our latest book, Jump Start JavaScript. It was a busy session and the questions varied from the basics to the advanced, making for a refreshing hour. Ara fended off the hordes admirably and even managed to have a good time doing so. Impressive.

A number of good resources came out of the session, and to save you filtering through the entire transcript, they are listed below. If you missed the session and want to see how it all went down, then you’re in luck – you’ll also find the transcript in its entirety below.

Resources:

Ara’s book – Jump Start JavaScript (you can preview the first chapter for free)

An interesting article on how to help people to learn programming.

Douglas Crockford’s awesome JavaScript resources

An interesting article on prototypes

A couple of JS linting tools: JSLint & JSHint

How to activate the browser’s console to get access to the debugger

Mozilla’s JS resource site

JavaScript resources on WebPlatform.org

Brackets – an open source code editor

jQuery on Github

YUI on Github

Backbone on Github

Underscore on Github

And finally – some JS Templating tools: Mustache JS Handlebars JS and Underscore

And lastly, next week we're trying something a bit different. Our in-house CSS guru Alex Walker will be helping you out with any tricky CSS issues that you might be having.

And now… the transcript. Enjoy.

<HAWK> Hey everyone – we’ll be kicking off shortly. Feel free to introduce yourselves in the mean time.

<Ara> Hi, my name is Ara and I co-authored Jump Start JavaScript with Don Nguyen. :)

<codepo8> My name is Chris and I love the web

<HAWK> I’m Hawk, and I’m Community Manager at SitePoint – I’ll be moderating this session

<HAWK> Right – so we may as well kick off

<HAWK> There are only two things that you really need to know. You can @ tag people to get their attention, and you can ask questions at any time.

<HAWK> If Ara is answering someone else, I’ll queue them for him

<Ara> So, the one thing I found interesting while writing the book was trying to figure out what order to explain stuff in.

<HAWK> I assume everyone knows that Ara is our expert, and he is author of our latest book – JumpStart JavaScript, which launches today

<HAWK> https://learnable.com/books/jsjavascript1

<HAWK> https://learnable.com/books/jsjavascript1

<Ara> A lot of things are interdependent. So, for example, when explaining arrays, there were a few instances where you could do stuff with arrays using functions, but we hadn’t covered functions yet…

<Ara> …so it was one of those, “we’ll touch on this in more detail later” situations.

<Ara> It happened a few times.

<codepo8> it is tricky

<Sagar> It is a good line of thinking.

<codepo8> personally I want “hello world” to die in a big fire.

<johnlacey> lol. I love “Hello world.”

<HAWK> Yeah – although there is something to be said for “Hello World”

<codepo8> explaining concepts in context gets people much more excited.

<MalCurtis> There should be a a generic ‘basics of programming’ book that is language agnostic, that everyone is required to read before reading any other programming book

<Ara> Sadly, I did use “Hello, world.” once or twice. But I think I slipped in a few “World dominations” as well.

<Ara> ;)

<Velochicdunord> Yes. One of my questions as a CS student is simply where to start with the existing libraries and APIs

<MalCurtis> Because every book has to cover that ad infinitum

<steven> MalCurtis, The Art of Computer Programming :P

<codepo8> Learnable programming is trying to disrupt that idea. http://worrydream.com/LearnableProgramming/ and I’ve seen people get jumpstarted with this approach.

<MalCurtis> steven JumpStart: Every Language… ever.

<Velochicdunord> I meant with the Javascript APIs. For instance, which ones are the most useful for web dev versus games.

<Ara> Velochicdunord: a lot of the core API is useful in both scenarios

<Ara> Velochicdunord: Or do you mean DOM API?

<codepo8> starting with a game is dangerous. To make games work you need to cut a lot of corners and introduce a lot of concepts only applicable to a game, like the ticker and the main loop. You never need this in a “web site” or “web app” scenario.

<Ramy> so is simply javascript book which was i think in 2007 has obsoleted teaching way ?

<Ara> Velochicdunord : If you’re building a game, the majority of it will be built using the core language’s logic operators, data manipulation, etc… it’s when you get to the rendering that the choice of game vs. web is made.

<HAWK> Ramy Simply JavaScript is still a valid resource but as you say, it was written a while back, hence this new book

<Ara> You might choose to render your game using Canvas or you might use sprites manipulated in the DOM

<Ramy> thanks HAWK for reply :)

<brick> @Ara what about browser dependencies? isn’t it safer to use jQuery ?

<Velochicdunord> OK – so look at the DOM (which I haven’t done yet) :P

<Ara> Ramy: I wouldn’t say it’s obsolete but JavaScript has continued to evolve so we need to keep up with that evolution.

<Velochicdunord> So – which bits are best for which uses? The available libraries multiply monthly.

<Ara> brick: It’s definitely safer and a big time saver, but it’s always better to know what’s going on inside the library by having a firm grasp of native JavaScript.

<Ramy> Thanks Ara :)

<HAWK> To everyone else in the session – don’t wait for a gap if you have questions. Jump in and I’ll queue them.

<Ara> Velochicdunord: the DOM is basically the web page’s HTML converted into an hierarchy of objects. Working with the DOM means updating the web page.

<JoshySav> Just joined: One question: jQuery or plain javascript?

<Ara> JoshySav: depends on what you’re doing. More often than not you don’t want to reinvent the wheel so, jQuery. But you won’t write 100% of your code in jQuery, so that’s where native JavaScript comes in. Also, knowing what jQuery is doing is good.

<brick> I hear an echo

<johnlacey> If you’re doing something simple you may want to avoid the extra weight of JQuery.

<Ara> JoshySav: Also, as JavaScript evolves, a lot of what jQuery used to do is becoming natively available in browsers. For example, for a long time, we used to code getElementsByClassName by hand. Now, libraries hand off to the native method if it exists.

<Ara> johnlacey: Yep. It’s really a decision to be made on a case by case basis.

<Ara> brick: apologies :)

<JoshySav> Awesome thanks :)

<johnlacey> @Ara — So any rookie mistakes you think beginners to Javascript should be particularly aware of?

<JoshySav> Also one other question, why are so many technologies on the web using JavaScript?

<codepo8> A lot of jQuery was needed to plug the holes in browser support and simplify complex ways of accessing the document. This has changed. Browsers are more compliant with the standards and a lot of what we use jQuery for can be done in CSS and there it can be hardware accellerated and memory optimised by the browser for you.

<HAWK> johnlacey – I’d say relying on it, considering these days so many people have it disabled ;)

<johnlacey> @Hawk — Absolutely. That’s my fear. lol

<Ara> johnlacey: variable scoping can be an issue. If you don’t understand variable scope, you can potentially overwrite data and cause errors. Also, understanding type coercion is another one. Not knowing the difference between == and === could potentially lead to unintended consequences.

<codemaestro> I haven’t totally been following. Are the authors for or against modifying JavaScript object prototypes?

<Velochicdunord> Thx codepo8.

<codepo8> @HAWK well, blocking people out for not having it. You can rely on JS – if what you build is making the experience smoother. Basic functionality should always be a given. A link should point someplace, not fire a JavaScript that might be broken.

<HAWK> Hi codemaestro – that hasn’t been covered. Let’s throw it to Ara

<Ara> JoshySav: JavaScript is the de facto scripting language for browsers. It used to be that you could choose between Microsoft’s Visual Basic and JavaScript, but JavaScript won. There are efforts to introduce competing scripting languages (like Google’s Dart) but JavaScript is pretty much the only choice.

<JoshySav> Ara Thanks :)

<JoshySav> Its nice to talk to people with Brains ;)

<Ara> codemaestro: It’s a touchy subject. Some libraries do it and some developers are comfortable doing it, but you have to remember that on the web, more often than not your code is going to coexist with other people’s, so if you get really fancy with native object prototypes, you might start running into conflicts with other people’s code.

<Ara> JoshySav: I assume you mean the other guests. :)

<johnlacey> @Ara — Given that Javascript can be disabled (as @Hawk pointed out earlier) are there certain things you should avoid using it for?

<HAWK> I think he was talking about me Ara

<JoshySav> :)

<Ara> HAWK: :)

<JoshySav> To be honest, How many people have JavaScript turned off?

<codemaestro> Thanks Ara — so the answer is, “it depends.”

<HAWK> Yeah, interesting question JoshySav. I (obviously) spend a lot of time on the SitePoint forums so my perspective is skewed – but there is a fairly large contingent of people over there that do…

<Ara> johnlacey: That depends entirely on the site/app you’re building. If it needs to be 100% accessible, then you need to look into progressive enhancement, where the site will work with and without JavaScript. But not all sites and apps have that requirement, so you can get away with a purely JavaScript application. It’s a case by case thing.

<HAWK> The accessibility guys

<codepo8> Everybody has JavaScript turned off until the first script is loaded and executed. If something goes wrong there and your whole app relies on that, you lost a user.

<johnlacey> There’s a whole lot of form validation in my life that relies on Javascript… but I guess I’ll have to have PHP fallbacks just in case. lol

<Velochicdunord> Ara – any recommended resources (besides your book, of course) regarding best practices for Javascript implementation and use? Does your book cover this?

<ginader> especially in mobile environments it more likely that a user fails to load js rather than having turned of js

<Ara> johnlacey: As a rule of thumb, you should never rely on JavaScript as your only form of data validation. It should be used more as a convenience than a safeguard since people can not only turn off JavaScript but also mess with values and functions in the browser.

<codepo8> ^ that. I have cURL and I will use it!

<codepo8> The chrome download page was not working for half a day the other day because of a JS error: http://icant.co.uk/talks/h5/pictures/jqueryeu/chrome-download-broken.png – The big glaring mistake here was the “javascript:void(0)” link. These are crimes we should not commit in this day and age.

<Ramy> is the book explaining JavaScript syntax and DOM and using it in browsers or going through now a days apps for mobile platforms ?

<HAWK> I’m interested in Velochicdunord’s question: any recommended resources (besides your book, of course) regarding best practices for Javascript implementation and use?

<Ara> Velochicdunord: I cover some best practices in the book but I don’t go in depth. There are several schools of thought on best JavaScript practices. Personally, I ascribe to the Douglas Crockford (http://www.crockford.com/) way of thinking. You’ll find a lot of defensive programming techniques in the jQuery community, like encapsulating your code in

<Ara> an IIFE (Immediately Invoked Function Expression) where the values for “undefined” and “window” are reinitialized.

<Velochicdunord> I just found Doug Crockford this February. Still much to dig through.

<codepo8> You lost him before?

<Ara> More specific link to Crockford on JavaScript: http://javascript.crockford.com/

<Ara> Ramy: The book explains JS syntax and the DOM but doesn’t explicitly deal with Mobile environments.

<Velochicdunord> codepo8 :) – no – as a noob, hadn’t heard of him before. Am about halfway through his lecture series on the history of Javascript.

<Ara> Velochicdunord: He’s the author of JSLint (http://www.jsliint.com). It’s a JavaScript linting tool that helps you find errors in your code. It’s in essence a distillation of the Crockford school of thought when it comes to code style. Some people differ with him and forked JSLint and created JSHint (http://www.jshint.com) which does the same thing

<Ara> but is billed as being more friendly.

<HAWK> Now that things are a bit quieter – has anyone asked a question that hasn’t been answered yet?

<ralphm> I’ve read a number of JS books, but when I’m on my own, I do find it hard to “think” in JavaScript. If something doesn’t work, it’s hard to know where to turn. Often JSLint and JSHint report that the code is fine, yet it doesn’t work. So then the question is, “how do I talk to the browser?” Any tips on how to take the next step, other than googling?

<Velochicdunord> Merci – yeah, found the JSLInt & Hint business. :)

<codepo8> Having worked with Douglas for a while was very eye-opening. He knows his stuff, but can be very dogmatic about things. I like that. If you haven’t annoyed anyone in your life then you probably had no opinion or new thought.

<Ara> ralphm: Learn to love the debugger. I’ve found that if you set breakpoints in your code then step through it, keeping a close eye on the values being passed around, you’ll often find what’s going wrong pretty quick.

<codepo8> @ralphm the developer tools in browsers will tell you in a lot of cases what is wrong. JSLINT only tells you glaring syntax problems. For example a failure of interaction or data coming in in the wrong format is not caught by it. That’s where the browser’s error console helps you.

<Ara> ralphm: All major browsers have built in debuggers now. I actually cover how to activate the browser’s console to get access to the debugger in the first chapter of the book: https://learnable.com/books/jsjavascript1/online/ch01.html#d5e162

<Barney> to annoy someone is easily done… just say “MS Rulz!”

<Velochicdunord> Barney:)

<johnlacey> I kind of wish I had more questions… but I am waiting for the coffee to reach my brain. I have however downloaded the book and look forward to reading it.

<codepo8> also just playing with the console is fun. Type navigator. and see all the things the browser offers you and play with them. Many a time you find a feature you never heard of.

<ralphm> Haven’t really got my head around debugging, other than using console.log() at various point to see where the code is up to. Problem is, if things are going wrong, it doesn’t say what else to try, and that’s where I get a bit stuck.

<Ara> johnlacey: feel free to hit me up with more questions any time. I’m @ara_p on Twitter

<Ara> That goes for anyone else too. I’m always free to answer questions. ^^

<johnlacey> @Ara — Thanks!

<codepo8> then go to https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/JavaScript and learn how and why these things happen. An incredible resource maintained by a hardworking staff of experts who should be sleeping right now.

<Ara> and by free I mean “happy to.” :)

<JC> I have a question: If one knows jQuery and basic Js syntax, what is the best way to get to really know Javascript at a pro level?

<codepo8> also http://www.webplatform.org/ is the new up and coming one-stop-shop for curated web content rather than hearsay you get on w3schools or stackoverflow.

<Velochicdunord> I second JC’s question.

<codepo8> And of course sitepoint :)

<Ara> ralphm: I guess I need to write a blog post on debugging. :)

<codepo8> @JC dig into the source of some libraries and tools. Adobe’s Brackets is a very hot and amazingly well crafted project http://brackets.io/

<Ara> JC: open up the jQuery source code and look at what they’re doing. That will give you a lot of pro-level insight. Likewise with lots of projects on GitHub. Also, in your free time, try and code the craziest things you can think of.

<ralphm> @Ara That would be great. :-)

<Ara> Velochicdunord ^^

<Barney> SIMPLY JAVASCRIPT BY KEVIN YANK & CAMERON ADAMS I just finished — good book thanks SitePoint

<Ara> Barney +1

<Velochicdunord> following a mess of libraries on GitHub

<HAWK> Hehe, glad to be of service Barney

<HAWK> Welcome NickY – feel free to jump in with questions (if you have any) at any time

<Ara> Velochicdunord & JC: You’re probably better off following the more popular open source projects as they’ve got a lot more eyes scrutinizing the code.

<Barney> no prob, HAWK – I have some 20 books from you guys and did like 5 classes — I brag up siteP and Lean… all the time

<Velochicdunord> Any suggestions for open source to follow?

<Ara> That’s the great thing about open source projects, you can’t get away with junk–at least not if your code is popular enough to have lots of people looking at it. :)

<Barney> … is bucking for a free month!” *smiles*

<Barney> the WP bookis here are great open source guides…

<codepo8> yes, being open means your successes and your failures speak for you

<Velochicdunord> Own a few. :)

<Ara> Velochicdunord: jQuery (https://github.com/jquery/jquery), YUI (https://github.com/yui/yui3), Backbone (https://github.com/documentcloud/backbone), Underscore (https://github.com/documentcloud/underscore)

<Velochicdunord> Thx

<Barney> Vel, you got Anthology books?

<Ara> I guess “come at me, bro!” isn’t the best way to ask people for more questions, huh? ;)

<HAWK> Hehe, love it Ara

<HAWK> But yeah – if anyone has a question, jump in now while there’s a space!

<Ara> This is fun.

<HAWK> You’re owning it. Nice work.

<Ara> Thanks to the guests. Great questions, folks.

<codepo8> why is the following line not a JavaScript error:

<codepo8> http://vanillawebdiet.com

<HAWK> Hi to those of you that have just joined – jump in at any time if you have a question. You can check the full transcript later today on SitePoint.

<Ara> codepo8: trick question, because there’s no JavaScript in it. ;)

<codepo8> no

<HAWK> You can also check out Ara’s book here https://learnable.com/books/jsjavascript1

<codepo8> try it in a script, it doesn’t fire an error

<Ara> codepo8: I wonder if the IRC client filtered out the code then ’cause all I saw was the vanillawebdiet.com URL

<Ara> maybe paste it in jsfiddle?

<Velochicdunord> No – WP Novice to Ninja was a bit of a disappointment – not enough substance. Held off purchasing additional SitePoint books after that.

<HAWK> The IRC client shouldn’t do that – it should paste it as a gist

<ralphm> OK, I might as well ask. No matter what I read (books and online) I can’t find a simple, conceptual answer to what a “prototype” is. E.g. Array.prototype. Can anyone offer a potted explanation?

<Ara> Velochicdunord: You can always read the first chapter for Jump Start JavaScript here, if you want a preview: https://learnable.com/books/jsjavascript1/online/ch01.html

<Velochicdunord> Second ralph’s question!

<codepo8> https://jsfiddle.net/jp5PZ/

<Velochicdunord> Thx, Ara.

<codepo8> this article is very good on prototype: http://dailyjs.com/2012/05/21/js101-prototype/

<ralphm> Thanks codepo8. Will check it out.

<Ara> ralphm & Velochicdunord: So, JavaScript’s inheritance model is prototypal. Basically what it means is, everything’s an object and objects inherit from objects so when you inherit from an object, you’re inheriting its prototype object. (Dang, I think that wasn’t clear)

<Velochicdunord> No – that’s good.

<JC> Thank you for your answers

<codepo8> Ara as to my error – pause filler – a URL like this in JS is actually a JavaScript label followed by a comment, hence no syntax error. Labels are very much not used anymore.

<scruggs> Would you classify that as a limitation of the JS language itself? After all, it is only recently that tools like jQuery and Node.js has sprung popularity in the JS community again

<Ara> codepo8: It’s odd, because in the Chrome console I get the following error: SyntaxError: Unexpected token }

<Ara> JC: my pleasure!

<Ara> scruggs: I’m not sure I follow. What would be classified as a potential limitation? (Prototypes?)

<Ramy> HAWK the mail reminder is good but i wish there is another reminder for facebook beside posts like an event

<codepo8> scruggs different audiences I’d say. jQuery lowered the barrier a lot and is focused on DOM access and interface element creation like widgets. It made it damn easy to reach things and change things in a document. Node got a new audience as it moved JS to the server and made it unhindered by the DOM. The main boost for JS however was HTML5 and Flas

<codepo8> h being less reliable as it wasn’t supported on the hottest and newest devices (iOS)

<HAWK> Very good point Ramy – I can totally post them as events.

<codepo8> the unexpected token is from jsfiddle’s wrapper around it.

<NickY> Any good books out there that focus on using JavaScript for games?

<Ara> codepo8: I didn’t get the error in jsfiddle, i got it directly in the chrome console.

<scruggs> okay…maybe it’s not a limitation. I guess I am struggling to jump into the JS side of things yet…inheritance from what I have seen has been painful in many JS applications. For example, jumping into frameworks like Knockout.js and Backbone.js…it seems like the real trick is learning the frameworks and their limitations and what not

<codepo8> if you want to stick to the mindset of class-based languages with full inheritance and mutation and the rest it is probably a good idea to stick to frameworks like the ones you mentioned. JavaScript will not change any time soon reliably across all the software that understands it so the attempts of “changing JavaScript so that it is more like lang

<codepo8> uage $x” are pretty futile.

<codepo8> That said, TypeScript and Dart allow you to do these and convert to JavaScript for you.

<NickY> I agree with you Scruggs. You do have to learn the framework. You could build applications using jquery with almost no knowledge of js itself

<Ara> scruggs: More often than not you won’t need to know inheritance to do powerful things in JavaScript. But knowing it can help you take your code to another level. That said, it isn’t always necessary. You are right though that in the realm of frameworks, it’s more about knowing their API/syntax than it is about knowing JavaScript because you’re work

<Ara> ing on an entirely different level at that point. You’re kind of abstracted away from the nuts and bolts of the language and are working with a framework’s API.

<codepo8> NickY of course that comes at the cost of being reliant on a framework. If you go to town on a document with heavy jQuery that is not really taking care of caching and re-using things it accesses you’ll be very disappointed when you want to ship your app to mobile devices.

<codepo8> (disclaimer: I work with a focus on FirefoxOS devices right now – low spec smartphones for a new market, so every event handler and every DOM access hurts) :)

<Ara> scruggs & NickY: regardless of the library or framework though, you still need to have a basic understanding of variables, variable types, logic operators, arrays, objects, functions… you still need to work with those things. jQuery gives you helpers to access DOM elements and iterate over objects and Backbone lets you do some great MVC stuff, bu

<Ara> t in the end you’re still writing JavaScript and passing around values and manipulating them. So you still need to know JS.

<HAWK> 5 mins to go people. If you’re new to JavaScript and are worried about sounding dumb but have a question, please do ask.

<HAWK> No such thing as a dumb question when you’re learning

<Ara> There’s no such thing as a dumb question :)

<BluePandaStudios> codepo8 / Ara: I’m late to the talk, so I apologize if this was covered, but are there frameworks you would recommend that take mobile access into account?

<NickY> That is a good point, but there are many functions in jquery that you still won’t even need to know that

<johnlacey> @HAWK I am pretty sure I have angered the techno-gods today… but I am on the Facebook page for email notifications for Talk with the experts… and should there be a button to click after I enter details? Because there isn’t. lol

<codemaestro> Oh yeah. How many users are actually using ExtJS/Sencha Touch vs. jQuery Mobile?

<scruggs> ara…I think the hardest part is trying to learn how the language cooperates at times lol. I am a C# programmer by trade, but I am trying to get a strong foothold into the JS community, so I have been trying to learn all I can about knockout.js, backbone, and trying to build things with node.js

<Ara> BluePandaStudios: off the top of my head I know that jQuery has a mobile component and YUI has mobile built into it (as well as modules you can use that are mobile specific like touch controls)

<BluePandaStudios> Also, any feedback on libraries that you feel are “_must checkout_” (besides jQuery…)?

<NickY> take for example $(element).is(‘:hidden’) – no need to understand any core js fundamentals there jquery does it all for you

<NickY> i love jquery but sometimes I think it makes us lazy.

<Ara> scruggs: I think it’s great that you’re learning those frameworks. But I think you’d be well served to spend some time poking around in native JavaScript, just to get a better grasp of how JS deals with things like loose typing and type coercion, or variable scoping. Those things become important as your programs get more complex.

<codepo8> BluePandaStudios sencha touch is good, jQuery mobile needs some brushing up, Zepto.js is a very lightweight one (for the moment). A lot is dependent on what you do. Sometimes just something like hammer.js is all you want (this one makes touch interaction simple)

<scruggs> Ara: I will definitely get back to the basics of JS again. Last time I used native JavaScript trying to traverse the DOM was a painful experience! :)

<Ara> NickY: jQuery is definitely more convenient than writing out what it’s doing under the hood longhand every time. That said, understanding what it’s doing can be helpful. Especially if you’re going to be coding web applications that do a lot of heavy lifting in the client but not necessary on the DOM layer.

<codepo8> NickY I’d argue there that if you don’t know when some element of your YUI is hidden and you need to ask the browser to tell you that (which means it needs to access the DOM and try it out) then you have not planned your UI right. The browser is there to display, not to retain display logic.

<scruggs> Are there any nifty JS templating tools available?

<Ara> NickY: For example, if you were to write a JS based spreadsheet like the one in Google Docs. There’s a ton of non-library JavaScript action going on behind the scenes, I’m sure. When it comes time to render the stuff, they probably use a framework.

<HAWK> Whoa – the time has flown. We're going to need to start wrapping things up

<codepo8> scruggs you’d be surprised how many times you don’t need to traverse the DOM if you add a CSS class to a parent element and keep this logic in your CSS.

<HAWK> I'm going to call no more new questions, but I won't be closing the room so you're free to hang around and chat as long as you like

<codepo8> scruggs yes – mustache.js and handlebars.js

<johnlacey> Thanks @Ara @Hawk

https://learnable.com/books/jsjavascript1

<Ara> scruggs: Definitely. You’ve got Mustache JS (https://github.com/janl/mustache.js/), Handlebars JS (http://handlebarsjs.com/) and even Underscore has a templating system (http://underscorejs.org/#template)

<HAWK> And same time next week we're running a live CSS codefix session with Alex Walker

<Ara> scruggs: just off the top of my head

<NickY> I agree ara, I guess all I was really trying to say is that I believe everyone should get a strong understanding of js before turning to libraries

<Ara> I hope I didn’t miss anyone’s questions. Please repeat them if I did.

<codemaestro> NickY or go into the libraries with a desire to find the underlying behaviours

<HAWK> I want to say a huge thanks to Ara – you've been an absolute legend today, handling the hoards alone

<codemaestro> I had a problem with $(elem).text(”) not producing the same result in two different point versions of Chrome.

<Ara> NickY: I agree. Although over the years, the hardcore engineer in me has given way a little to the business dude in me who says that sometimes, to get the job done, you can just go the route of not having to know everything. (Shhhh, don’t tell anyone I said that.) ;)

<codemaestro> @ara LOL

<NickY> Ara lol yes I have been getting to that point. I blame freelancing:)

<BluePandaStudios> HAWK, thanks for the talk, great time!

<scruggs> Thanks. I am pleased with the suggestions and that nudge forward to continue learning more about the basics of JS and the technologies that incorporate it!

<Ara> codemaestro: Yeah, i’m not sure what text() uses under the hood, but it could be that they didn’t account for changes from one Chrome release to another.

<NickY> HAWK – is there a way to get alerts without going to Facebook?

<Ara> codemaestro: I know that there are differences between IE and the rest of the browsers when it comes to innerText and textContent, so it could be something like that.

<HAWK> NickY not at the moment, but you don’t need to have a Facebook account to use that form

<NickY> Oh ok sweet I will do that then

<codemaestro> true. eventually i discovered through trial/error/much googleing that the element needed the hasLayout property or something to be set.

<NickY> thanks to ara, hawk, and everyone. This was fun.

<codemaestro> I got a few more library names to scope out when I have time.

<Ara> codemaestro Ahh.. the legendary hasLayout ;)