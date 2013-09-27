Easy jQuery AJAX PHP Captcha – 2 minute setup

Setup a working AJAX Captcha in minutes. This is for when you need a super quick Captcha for a form with no pain of unreadable reCaptcha’s or such. It’s NOT a super hard to guess Captcha system it just provides a very basic captcha which is generated by PHP. Using this method does however allow you to choose your own size, font, color, background color which is nice. I have also integrated it with jQuery Validate plugin with a remote ajax request to check if the captcha is correct.

Features

Integrated with jQuery Validate plugin.

Custom captcha font, sizes, colors, background colors.

Uniquely generated back-end by PHP.

No reCaptcha pain, setup in seconds, no API key required.

Demo

The demo is built upon a lightweight bootstrap I created using jQuery, jQuery.validate, Require.js, Backbone.js, Bootstrap.

CAPTCHA DEMO

Download

There is a complete working download package on GitHub. Star and Fork as you please. :)

VIEW ON GITHUB

Setup

HTML

Uses Bootstrap markup.

*Please enter the verication code shown below.

jQuery

Validation is run from a WEBAPP object which caches DOM elements and sets up the events for captcha refresh. I have used the Remote Validation Rule to check if the captcha is correct using ajax.

$(function() { //jQuery Captcha Validation WEBAPP = { settings: {}, cache: {}, init: function() { //DOM cache this.cache.$form = $('#captcha-form'); this.cache.$refreshCaptcha = $('#refresh-captcha'); this.cache.$captchaImg = $('img#captcha'); this.cache.$captchaInput = $(':input[name="captcha"]'); this.eventHandlers(); this.setupValidation(); }, eventHandlers: function() { //generate new captcha WEBAPP.cache.$refreshCaptcha.on('click', function(e) { WEBAPP.cache.$captchaImg.attr("src","/php/newCaptcha.php?rnd=" + Math.random()); }); }, setupValidation: function() { WEBAPP.cache.$form.validate({ onkeyup: false, rules: { "firstname": { "required": true }, "lastname": { "required": true }, "email": { "required": true }, "captcha": { "required": true, "remote" : { url: '/php/checkCaptcha.php', type: "post", data: { code: function() { return WEBAPP.cache.$captchaInput.val(); } } } } }, messages: { "firstname": "Please enter your first name.", "lastname": "Please enter your last name.", "email": { "required": "Please enter your email address.", "email": "Please enter a valid email address." }, "captcha": { "required": "Please enter the verifcation code.", "remote": "Verication code incorrect, please try again." } }, submitHandler: function(form) { /* -------- AJAX SUBMIT ----------------------------------------------------- */ var submitRequest = $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "/php/dummyScript.php", data: { "data": WEBAPP.cache.$form.serialize() } }); submitRequest.done(function(msg) { //success console.log('success'); $('body').html(' captcha correct, submit form success! '); }); submitRequest.fail(function(jqXHR, textStatus) { //fail console.log( "fail - an error occurred: (" + textStatus + ")." ); }); } }); } } WEBAPP.init(); });

PHP

newCaptcha.php file simply creates a new captcha image based on the font provided and color settings. It stores the captcha code in a PHP session variable called captcha.

< ?php session_start(); $string = ''; for ($i = 0; $i < 5; $i++) { $string .= chr(rand(97, 122)); } $_SESSION['captcha'] = $string; //store the captcha $dir = '../fonts/'; $image = imagecreatetruecolor(165, 50); //custom image size $font = "PlAGuEdEaTH.ttf"; // custom font style $color = imagecolorallocate($image, 113, 193, 217); // custom color $white = imagecolorallocate($image, 255, 255, 255); // custom background color imagefilledrectangle($image,0,0,399,99,$white); imagettftext ($image, 30, 0, 10, 40, $color, $dir.$font, $_SESSION['captcha']); header("Content-type: image/png"); imagepng($image); ?>

checkCaptcha.php – this is simple. It checks the if the code matches and returns result to the front-end.

< ?php session_start(); if(isset($_REQUEST['code'])) { echo json_encode(strtolower($_REQUEST['code']) == strtolower($_SESSION['captcha'])); } else { echo 0; // no code } ?>

I hoped this helped you setup a quick captcha! If so, please leave a comment! :)