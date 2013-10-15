Skip to main content

jQuery Group DOB Rules Form Validation

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

If you have more than 1 field which you want to validate as a group and not display 3 separate validation messages (such as date of birth, address etc…) this is how you can do it! Group your validation rules into 1 Validation Message, great to know!

$("form").validate({
  rules: {
      DayOfBirth: { required: true },
      MonthOfBirth: { required: true },
      YearOfBirth: { required: true }
  },
  groups: {
      DateofBirth: "DayOfBirth MonthOfBirth YearOfBirth"
  },
  errorPlacement: function(error, element) {
     if (element.attr("name") == "DayOfBirth" || element.attr("name") == "MonthOfBirth" || element.attr("name") == "YearOfBirth") 
      error.insertAfter("#YearOfBirth");
     else 
      error.insertAfter(element);
}});
