jQuery Group DOB Rules Form Validation

If you have more than 1 field which you want to validate as a group and not display 3 separate validation messages (such as date of birth, address etc…) this is how you can do it! Group your validation rules into 1 Validation Message, great to know!
$("form").validate({
rules: {
DayOfBirth: { required: true },
MonthOfBirth: { required: true },
YearOfBirth: { required: true }
},
groups: {
DateofBirth: "DayOfBirth MonthOfBirth YearOfBirth"
},
errorPlacement: function(error, element) {
if (element.attr("name") == "DayOfBirth" || element.attr("name") == "MonthOfBirth" || element.attr("name") == "YearOfBirth")
error.insertAfter("#YearOfBirth");
else
error.insertAfter(element);
}});
