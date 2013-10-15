jQuery Group DOB Rules Form Validation

If you have more than 1 field which you want to validate as a group and not display 3 separate validation messages (such as date of birth, address etc…) this is how you can do it! Group your validation rules into 1 Validation Message, great to know!

$("form").validate({ rules: { DayOfBirth: { required: true }, MonthOfBirth: { required: true }, YearOfBirth: { required: true } }, groups: { DateofBirth: "DayOfBirth MonthOfBirth YearOfBirth" }, errorPlacement: function(error, element) { if (element.attr("name") == "DayOfBirth" || element.attr("name") == "MonthOfBirth" || element.attr("name") == "YearOfBirth") error.insertAfter("#YearOfBirth"); else error.insertAfter(element); }});