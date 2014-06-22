Skip to main content

How to Turn Spell Check on in Microsoft Word and Google Drive

By Adam Roberts

Web

Lets face it, no won is purrfect when it combs to spelling and grandma.

But embarrassing sentences like the one above can be avoided if you make use of your favorite writing app’s spell check. Here’s a guide to checking your work with ease.

Microsoft Word

To check spelling in a Word document, open up the document, head to the “Review” tab, then click on “Spelling & Grammar” (part of the “Proofing” group of tools). Then a window will appear showing the first word the program believes to be misspelled. Click through the options to review the whole document.

Of course, Word will also underline words it believes to be spelled incorrectly, as well as sentences whose structure it believes to be grammatically incorrect.

More info on Word’s spelling tools here.

Google Docs

In Google Docs, part of Google’s Drive suite of productivity apps, accessing spell check is as simple as heading to the “Tools” menu above the document, then clicking on “Spelling…”. But you’ll also be informed of spelling mistakes as you type, with Google helpfully underlining a suspect word in red.

More info on Google’s spelling tools here.

Adam Roberts

Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.

