How to Turn Spell Check on in Microsoft Word and Google Drive
By Adam Roberts
Web
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Lets face it, no won is purrfect when it combs to spelling and grandma.
But embarrassing sentences like the one above can be avoided if you make use of your favorite writing app’s spell check. Here’s a guide to checking your work with ease.
Microsoft Word
To check spelling in a Word document, open up the document, head to the “Review” tab, then click on “Spelling & Grammar” (part of the “Proofing” group of tools). Then a window will appear showing the first word the program believes to be misspelled. Click through the options to review the whole document.
Of course, Word will also underline words it believes to be spelled incorrectly, as well as sentences whose structure it believes to be grammatically incorrect.
More info on Word’s spelling tools here.
Google Docs
In Google Docs, part of Google’s Drive suite of productivity apps, accessing spell check is as simple as heading to the “Tools” menu above the document, then clicking on “Spelling…”. But you’ll also be informed of spelling mistakes as you type, with Google helpfully underlining a suspect word in red.
More info on Google’s spelling tools here.
Open Office
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns