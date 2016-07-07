7 Must Have WordPress Plugins for Business Websites
WordPress
By Sally Wood,
If you’re developing a website for your business, Sally Wood covers some WordPress plugins for business websites you won't want to miss.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares a curated list of the best plugins to optimize your site in terms of email marketing, ecommerce, blogging, forms & social sharing.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa explains why you shouldn't ignore social search when developing or running a WordPress site, especially since it’s quite easy to implement.