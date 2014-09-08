web page speed

How to Migrate from WordPress to a Static Site Generator
Web
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to migrate from WordPress to a static site generator. Totally static sites radically improve your site's speed, performance, and security.
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to migrate from WordPress to a static site generator. Totally static sites radically improve your site's speed, performance, and security.
By Ben Schwarz,
Ben Schwarz argues the case for making the web fast for everyone with automated web app testing on real devices.
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how the way users perceive the speed of our website is more important than the actual speed metrics themselves.
By Daniel Imms,
Daniel Imms examines Chromium's Telemetry and WebPagetest.org to show you how you can measure page speed by addressing the loading of above-the-fold content.