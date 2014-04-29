4 Wearable Predictions You Should Know About
By Larry Alton,
By Simon Codrington,
In this Android Wear tutorial, Simon Codrington shows how to co connect to web services and load data to a wearable.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how the Internet of Things may affect front-end web development in the coming years and how to plan ahead.
By Jaykishan Panchal,
Jaykishan Panchal looks at how tackling the complexities of enterprise app development can be beneficial for your development business.
By Mohammed Safwat,
In the final part of a short series, Mohammed Safwat looks at three options for sharing data between WatchKit Extensions and parent iOS Apps.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers how to include images in Pebble apps across the three Pebble platforms, Aplite, Basalt and Chalk.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence looks at 6 ideas for those creating or thinking of creating wearables in todays most hyped but misunderstood tech market.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence tackles the subject of wearables for women and wonders if the new wave of devices will finally unite creators and consumers.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko argues that the wearable revolution could be no more than a passing fad — and web developers shouldn't waste their time.
By Amit Diwan,
Wearables are set to redefine the world and how we interact with it, lets take a look through some advice and resources to get your skills up to date.
By Amit Diwan,
In Part 1 we introduced Android Wear. In part two we move towards some development, adding support libraries to our Android wear project.
By Amit Diwan,
Hands on with the Android Wear Developer SDK, Google's tools for creating wearable experiences for existing apps that may appear on Android wearables.
By Chris Ward,
What are the mobile platforms to watch in 2014 and which should you be developing for?