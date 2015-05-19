An Introduction to OSVR
By Giannis Konstantinidis,
Giannis Konstantinidis looks at the OSVR platform and headsets, and their promise within the open source movement in virtual reality.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides a guide to how many virtual reality headsets are already available today and how many more are on their way!
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the 8 most interesting announcements for Android developers from Google IO 2016.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Google's new VR Views to embed VR content on your website.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the basics of A-Frame, a WebVR framework that is simplifying how to build VR for the web using custom HTML components.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the possibilities of Primrose, a WebVR development framework for productivity applications with a focus on live coding in VR.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi covers the details of the latest WebVR 1.0 API Draft Proposal by the WebVR development community.
By Aja Frost,
Virtual reality isn't just a new user experience – it requires a new understanding of UX by the people who make it. Aja takes six UX lessons from VR.
By SitePoint Offers,
You don’t need to leave your home to enter a whole new world, thanks to the Homido virtual reality headset.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti covers in detail how to put together a Google Cardboard based VR app in Unity using the Google Cardboard Unity SDK.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti provides an overview on the options available for developing and delivering virtual reality in the browser.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Three.js and Node to create a real time visualisation of tweets in virtual reality.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js and Google Cardboard to provide a VR view from a Raspberry Pi camera.
By Charles Costa,
Though the hardware behind virtual reality is starting to match the hype, there are still roadblocks ahead. Charles Costa looks at the future of VR.