swiftmailer

Sending Emails in PHP with PHPMailer
PHP
By Narayan Prusty, Tonino Jankov,
Tonino and Narayan show how to use PHPMailer - a dead simple email sending library for PHP. Send email from your local machine or an SMTP relay easily!
By Narayan Prusty, Tonino Jankov,
Tonino and Narayan show how to use PHPMailer - a dead simple email sending library for PHP. Send email from your local machine or an SMTP relay easily!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie goes through the quick process of extending Laravel's mail driver so that emails can easily be logged into the database
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces MailCatcher, the simple SMTP server designed to catch all emails going out of your app
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article introduces you to Swift Mailer, a powerful, component-based library that let's you send emails easily from PHP through an OOP interface.