Beginner’s Guide to SitePoint Base Theme for WordPress
WordPress
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess takes a closer look at how to get started with SitePoint Base Theme, walking you through the key features and benefits out-of-the-box.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess takes a closer look at how to get started with SitePoint Base Theme, walking you through the key features and benefits out-of-the-box.
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, Wern Ancheta shows you how to work with Sage to modernize your process when developing WordPress themes.
By James George,
Reverie is a WordPress starter theme based on ZURB's Foundation framework. This article explains why Reverie is a great choice for custom theme development.