speed perception

How to Speed Up Your UX with Skeleton Screens
Design & UX
By Chris Lienert,
Delivering a speedy UX isn't all about code and servers – it's about how things feel. Chris shows you how to use 'skeleton screens' to speed up your UX.
By Claudia Elliott,
We know that users are less patient and we need to reduce waiting times. But there are also tricks to help us 'bend time' in our favor.
By Aja Frost,
Perhaps one day we'll be able to deliver pages instantly - until then, we need to manage the times users do wait. Aja has some great strategies.
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how the way users perceive the speed of our website is more important than the actual speed metrics themselves.