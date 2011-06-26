How to Find a Niche and Validate Early Stage Pricing
By Alex Moskovski, Daniel Graziano,
Alex Moskovski gives a rundown on finding the right niche, validating your MVP and getting your early-stage pricing right with a dynamic testing model.
By Alex Moskovski, Daniel Graziano,
Alex Moskovski gives a rundown on finding the right niche, validating your MVP and getting your early-stage pricing right with a dynamic testing model.
By Kyle Prinsloo,
Kyle Prinsloo discusses the mindset, knowledge and skills required to stand out from the crowd and make a success of your web development career.
By Matthew Brown,
Freelance pricing is often undervalued and unsustainable. Using data, you can increase your income and increase your chances of staying in business.
By Brian Kidwell,
Brian Kidwell talks about his experience using pricing changes to improve a business.
By Jacob McMillen,
Jacob McMillen shares four lessons he wish he'd been taught at the start of his freelance career.
By Aja Frost,
Aja Frost discusses pricing strategies for products and startup services.
By Richa Jain,
"My son made a web page at school - why should web design cost so much?". If this question sounds familiar, Richa can help with your reply.
By Richa Jain,
Learn how to charge for design work in SitePoint's guide to pricing for freelance designers.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
"Productized services" are bundles of related services sold for a set price. This approach can help you charge more and get away from billing by the hour.
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,
By John Tabita,